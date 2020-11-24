 Skip to main content
China Spring's Bell TF 4A Coach of the Week
Lorena China Spring (copy)

China Spring Coach Brian Bell was named the Texas Football 4A Coach of the Week on Thursday.

 Staff photo — Michael Bancale, file

China Spring head football coach Brian Bell has been named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Coach of the Week for Class 4A, announced on Tuesday.

Bell led the Cougars to a 35-22 victory over No. 2-ranked West Orange-Stark in the area round of the 4A Division II playoffs last week. That marked the second-straight playoff win over a top 5 opponent for China Spring, which defeated No. 4 Jasper in bi-district.

Bell, in his third season as the Cougars’ head coach, has compiled a 19-16 record so far in his head coaching career. China Spring will play No. 9 Sealy in the third round of the playoffs at 2 p.m. on Friday in College Station.

