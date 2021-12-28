China Spring's Bowden named Mr. Texas Football

China Spring QB Major Bowden carried a huge load for the Cougars offense on their way to the Class 4A Division II state championship.

His postseason haul is getting pretty big as well.

Bowden, the 4A D-I championship game offensive MVP, was named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Tuesday.

Bowden, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior, passed for 1,746 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 1,878 yards and 23 TDs as the spark plug of the China Spring offense.

He carried 34 times for 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns as China Spring defeated Gilmer, 31-7, for the state title on Dec. 17.

Bowden, who signed with Lamar University earlier this month, joins a group of Mr. Texas Football winners that includes Kyler Murray of Allen, Johnny Manziel of Kerrville Tivy, Johnathan Gray of Aledo, Jacquizz Rodgers of Lamar Consolidated, Spencer Sanders of Denton Ryan and Garrett Gilbert of Lake Travis.

