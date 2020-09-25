China Spring's fast start buries Mexia, 41-9

After a COVID-19 cancellation wiped out China Spring’s showdown with Lampasas last week, it was a little bit of a mystery how the Cougars would respond to the interruption.
But the seventh-ranked Cougars put their fans at ease in a hurry.
China Spring dominated the first 20 minutes of action against visiting Mexia and finished off a 41-9 victory on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
Cougars quarterback Major Bowden scampered for a 35-yard touchdown and threw a pair of TD passes in the first half to lead his team to a 27-point advantage before the Blackcats got on the scoreboard.
China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah did plenty of damage on the ground as well. Abdallah rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown in the first half and finished with a cool 181 on 22 carries.
“We thought it was going to be kind of goofy at the very beginning, but it was actually the complete opposite,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “We were clicking on all cylinders.”
The Cougars (4-0), which entered the state rankings following a convincing win over Brownwood on Sept. 11, proved their mettle from the opening kickoff.
Facing a talented Mexia defense, China Spring methodically marched 15 plays on its game-opening possession. Abdallah finished it with a one-yard plunge and the initial 6-0 lead.
The Cougars’ long march seemed to take some starch out of the Blackcats defense as their next two scoring drives were considerably quicker.
Bowden got the corner around the right end and ran 35 yards for a touchdown to cap China Spring’s second series on the fifth play.
Then came the knockout punch.
Cougars defensive back Coltin Locking intercepted a pass by Mexia quarterback Le’Marion Miller and returned it to the Blackcats’ 25.
Bowden looked for the end zone on the next play and tossed a 25-yard touchdown to Tre Hafford, who dived to make the catch while touching a toe in bounds for the score. The one-play TD drive gave China Spring a 20-0 lead with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter.
Although it was just a three-score lead, it seemed like a much bigger margin as the Cougars defense had held Mexia to 45 yards of total offense at that point.
“They’re a dang good football team,” Mexia coach Triston Abron said. “Schematically, they do some great things. We have to get better. That’s on the whole group.”
Locking made his second big play of the night, this time on offense, for the Cougars’ final TD of the first half. On a first-and-10 from the Mexia 24, Bowden floated a fade pass toward the right-front corner of the end zone. Locking jumped up and grabbed the ball over a Blackcat defender, then landed in the end zone for the touchdown.
Mexia showed some spark in its running game just before the end of the second quarter. Trey Holdman converted a third-and-15 with an 18-yard run around the left side to get a march going. Miller kept it up with a couple of nine-yard runs and the drive was helped along when the Cougars defense committed a facemask penalty against Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley.
However, the Blackcats’ momentum stalled inside the China Spring 10 and they settled for Gustavo Martinez’s 28-yard field goal. That cut China Spring’s halftime lead to 27-3.
Mexia started the second half with an eight-play, 52-yard scoring drive. Miller made it count with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Holdman. But the Blackcats couldn’t add the extra point and couldn’t get on the scoreboard again to cut China Spring’s lead to less than 18.
“In the second half we came out and started playing better on both side of the ball,” Abron said. “But we can’t seem to grab the momentum and keep it with us. A team like China Spring can very quickly take it from you and get rolling themselves.”
Bowden, who finished with 140 rushing yards and 73 through the air, picked through the Mexia defense for a 44-yard touchdown to make it 34-7.
Cougars backup running back Sergio Watkins tacked on a seven-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter for the final tally.
Photos: Week 5 high school football scenes
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!