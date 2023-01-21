China Spring's Limmer considers Hall of Fame 'awesome award'

It’s been 18 years since James Limmer last coached a baseball game at China Spring, but the memories remain as fresh and vibrant as ever.

Recently, those memories came rushing back in full force, as Limmer was inducted last weekend into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at its annual convention in Round Rock.

“It’s just an awesome award. I never really imagined it,” Limmer said. “Most of the guys who get in have a lot longer years of service and more wins, 800 or 900. Some of them even have a thousand. I’m very fortunate to even be considered and definitely more excited about being in.”

Limmer can downplay his credentials all he wants, but his run of success at China Spring would stack up against anyone. He amassed a career record of 353-152-3, winning nearly 70 percent of his games, and led the Cougars to four state championships in 1987, ’89, ’93 and 2000. The Cougars made six state tournament appearances under Limmer’s watch, and built a seven-year stretch without dropping a district game.

Yet even with that elite measure of success, it wasn’t like Division I baseball prospects were growing on trees out in China Spring. None of Limmer’s Cougars were ever drafted in the big leagues, and only one played an inning of D-I baseball. Still, they won, because they were committed to finding a way.

“The players that we had, they all played so hard,” Limmer said. “Nobody was really that talented. We did have some talent, don’t get me wrong. But we didn’t have any superstars. Everybody contributed, everybody played hard. Seemed like at the end of the year that everybody was at the max of their game, which is truly amazing.”

Limmer treasures the bonds those teams formed. And, naturally, the state championship wins stand out as incredible memories. In a seven-year span back when the UIL baseball playoffs consisted of a single-elimination bracket rather than best-of-three series, China Spring went 33-4.

“Anytime you make it to state, it’s special,” Limmer said. “But when you win it, it’s really special. You know how special it is when you go and you don’t win it. Oh my gosh, I think it feels way worse when you don’t win it than it (feels good) when you actually do win it.”

Limmer has also experienced loss in his personal life over the years. In 1999, his wife Leah passed away after a battle with breast cancer. That left James to raise his three triplet children, Jaime, Jessica and Jacob, on his own. In 2003, Limmer also lost his best friend Randy Leasley, when the China Spring basketball and golf coach died in a house fire.

“Despite those hardships, I never once heard Coach Limmer complain,” said Luke Gilliam, a former China Spring player who was a member of the ’93 state title team. “That’s the biggest lesson I took from playing from Coach Limmer — if you want to find an excuse, there always will be one. But winners will always find a way.”

Under Limmer’s direction, China Spring’s teams didn’t necessarily overpower their opponents. But they knew how to execute, whether that meant laying down a squeeze bunt or successfully pulling off a hit-and-run.

“Early on in my years, we didn’t get the season started until basketball was over,” Limmer said. “Really started late and we were usually behind. We did what we needed to in practice to try to make sure they got better as the year went along. We hit every day. We were thorough, we could bunt, we could cover the bunts, we could do first and third offensively and defensively. We were thorough. By the time the playoffs rolled around it always seemed like we were ready to go.”

Limmer said he tries to keep in touch with as many of his former players as possible, and still sees 10 to 12 of them on a regular basis. That includes Cory Beckham, who will take over as China Spring’s head baseball coach this season after a long run of success at Connally, West and Lake Belton.

Limmer plans to be in attendance on March 25 when China Spring faces Austin High, as the school will honor the 30th anniversary of the ’93 state title team that day. And he’s looking forward to seeing his old player Beckham coach the Cougars — at least when the weather is nice.

“I’ll make sure I get out and see them quite a bit,” Limmer said. “Me and the cold weather don’t get along too well, so you’ve got to play into the warm weather for me to get out there.”