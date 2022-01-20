China Spring's Major Bowden, Marlin's Derion Gullette make MaxPreps team

The honors just continue to roll in for China Spring’s Major Bowden.

The Cougars’ quarterback was named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year following a splendid senior year that included a Class 4A Div. II state championship. Now Bowden has been named to MaxPreps’ Small School All-America Football Team, as a first-team all-purpose player.

Bowden accounted for more than 3,600 yards of total offense and 50 touchdowns in China Spring’s 16-0 season. He has signed to play college football for Lamar University as a running back.

Five other Texans joined Bowden on the MaxPreps’ team, including Marlin junior Derion Gullette. In addition to his staggering efforts as a receiver and linebacker, Gullette ranked as one of the top punters in the state, averaging 44.8 yards per kick. He made the MaxPreps’ team as their first-team punter.

Gullette stands among the area’s most recruited players for the Class of 2023, already owning offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Baylor, Texas and others.

