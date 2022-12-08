China Spring's McCollum among finalists for 'Mr. Texas Football'

China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum was named as one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Texas Football Award this week, as selected by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

McCollum, a junior, has completed 165 of 243 passes for 2,674 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season for the No. 1-ranked Cougars, who will face Decatur in the Class 4A Div. I state semifinals on Friday in Mansfield. McCollum has also rushed for another 367 yards and six more TDs.

McCollum transferred to China Spring from Wimberley before the season. If he won the Mr. Texas Football honor, he’d be the second straight China Spring quarterback to do so, following Major Bowden, who is now a freshman at Lamar University.