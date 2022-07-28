China Spring's Necessary, Faulkner named first-team all-state

Two of the steadiest hitters from China Spring’s state tournament baseball team were rewarded as first-team all-state players on Thursday.

Necessary, the Cougars’ third baseman, hit .405 with 51 hits and 40 RBIs. Faulkner, who caught all but three of China Spring’s 256-plus innings on the season, hit .444 with 46 runs, seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He was named the Trib’s Super Centex Player of the Year following the season.