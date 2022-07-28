China Spring's Necessary, Faulkner named first-team all-state

Two of the steadiest hitters from China Spring’s state tournament baseball team were rewarded as first-team all-state players on Thursday.
Cougar seniors Trace Necessary and Brayden Faulkner both landed that honor on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Team.
Necessary, the Cougars’ third baseman, hit .405 with 51 hits and 40 RBIs. Faulkner, who caught all but three of China Spring’s 256-plus innings on the season, hit .444 with 46 runs, seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He was named the Trib’s Super Centex Player of the Year following the season.
Hillsboro’s Joe Mancinas and La Vega’s Nick Sanders were both recognized as honorable mention all-state players.