China Spring's praying moms forge 'faithful and fierce' tradition

Before every China Spring football game, they huddle up, resplendent in their powder blue jerseys. They take one another by the hand, then bow their heads and begin to pray.
OK, you think. A lot of teams pray together before a game. That’s a fairly common pregame tradition.
But this particular team won’t ever make a single tackle or throw a single pass. Instead, they’ll raucously cheer for those who do. They’re the China Spring team moms, and a more unified and loving group you’d be hard-pressed to find.
Don’t mistake them as softies, though. These are some tough mothers, brother. “Faithful and fierce” is how Amy Faulkner, one of the prayer group’s leaders, describes them.
“I’ve loved that,” said Jennifer Bowden, mother of Cougars senior quarterback Major Bowden. “That’s the perfect way to describe the moms this year. We’re faithful and we’re fierce.”
By Faulkner’s estimation, the group started at least eight years ago. At the outset maybe five or six mothers gathered together. Over time, it expanded to include any and all who wanted to participate. These days the group numbers in the dozens, as they’ve regularly had around 40 mothers forming a pregame prayer circle, as well as other female relatives of the players.
But sorry, dads, you’ve got your own thing.
“We can have sisters, aunts, cousins, grandmas, but no dads,” laughed Denise Barton, mother of China Spring sophomore running back Kyle Barton. “They’re in charge of putting the tunnel up.”
For 15 straight games this season, China Spring’s praying moms have stalked out a spot to form their traditional pregame circle. They start making their way down from the stands with 18 minutes remaining on the clock during warmups. Ideally, they like to gather on or near the field, where the players can see them. But it hasn’t always been easy.
“It’s kind of the running joke that we’re all going to find a way, because there were some stadiums that didn’t really want us on their field,” said Amy Faulkner, whose son Brayden is a senior linebacker. “So, sometimes we’re strategic about how we get down there. Right, ladies?”
Through a simple act of reverence, these mothers — who represent a variety of races and socio-economic backgrounds — have weaved their own unique thread into the China Spring football tradition. The moms said that the Cougar players scope them out and look for them, and if they can’t spot them right away they’ll engage in a pursuit as passionate as they would while chasing a ball carrier in a different-colored jersey.
“At the Mexia game, they didn’t know where we were, but they could hear our cowbells and us yelling, and they turned and came immediately over to where we were. They knew where to go,” said Bowden.
“They ran to us,” added Barton.
The women pray for safety for their sons, naturally. But the requests don’t end there. They’ll ask God to watch over each other, the coaches, even the other team.
“As far as the prayer, I don’t know how to describe it other than it just brings a sense of calm, but it moves you to tears as well,” said Denise Barton. “I don’t know about the other ladies, but I know I get emotional every single time we pray.
“Because it’s very heartfelt. It’s not just going through the motions, it is sincere and heartfelt. We not only lift our boys up, but it’s the fans, it’s the other team, it’s everybody involved, it’s people right there within our own group that have their own struggles and battles. It’s just very moving.”
In 2019, China Spring’s praying moms lost one of their own. Arianne Exline, a coach’s wife, China Spring Middle School English teacher and the mother of three boys who are all now teammates on the Cougar varsity, died unexpectedly, bringing heartache into the group. Through tears they rallied together, both leaning on one another for support while also reaching out to try to comfort the Exline family.
“Arianne was a really close friend of mine, and we bring her up in our prayers often, because we know she’s there with us in spirit,” Faulkner said. “Her sister and her mom come in and pray with us a lot during the games. … That’s the thing, this prayer group has seen our community through losses, we’ve lost people in our community, we’ve lost a football mom, they’ve seen me through my third battle with cancer.
“When you know you have those people and we’re holding hands and praying before a game, it’s amazing what that support and that strength does for you as a mom, as a community. It’s really powerful.”
For 15 games this season, they’ve met and prayed. Now they’re getting a shot at one more game, as China Spring will face Gilmer for the Class 4A Division II state championship at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. As sweet (and, yes, sometimes fierce) as this group may be, they’re not going to be granted a field pass for their pregame ritual.
So, once again, it’s time to get creative.
“We’ve been told that we’re definitely not allowed on the field,” Faulkner said. “We’re coming up with a Plan B. We’re going to find somewhere where we can pray, where our boys can see us when they come out on the field, so they know that we’re there and we’re praying for them and behind them all the way. I have faith that we’ll figure it out.”
The moms said they’ve come to rely on each other as kind of a second family. As such, they’re sad to see this season end. The tradition will continue next year, but some of the moms of seniors will graduate to new, empty-nest challenges. Nevertheless, the friendships — forged by faith — will remain, they said.
“I feel like the moms have a special bond, and I think the prayer has a lot to do with that,” Bowden said. “This has been just an amazing season for me. I’m not looking forward to it being over. But it’s a nice way to have to end it if we have to end it.
“I just love all these moms. It’s a special bond, and I love their boys, too. It’s just been really fun.”