China Spring's praying moms forge 'faithful and fierce' tradition

“Arianne was a really close friend of mine, and we bring her up in our prayers often, because we know she’s there with us in spirit,” Faulkner said. “Her sister and her mom come in and pray with us a lot during the games. … That’s the thing, this prayer group has seen our community through losses, we’ve lost people in our community, we’ve lost a football mom, they’ve seen me through my third battle with cancer.

“When you know you have those people and we’re holding hands and praying before a game, it’s amazing what that support and that strength does for you as a mom, as a community. It’s really powerful.”

For 15 games this season, they’ve met and prayed. Now they’re getting a shot at one more game, as China Spring will face Gilmer for the Class 4A Division II state championship at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. As sweet (and, yes, sometimes fierce) as this group may be, they’re not going to be granted a field pass for their pregame ritual.

So, once again, it’s time to get creative.