China Spring's rally sends Cougars past Rusk, into regional semifinals

CORSICANA — They don’t get a lot wilder than this one, but China Spring will take it.

Some 40 hours after the game originally began, the fifth-ranked Cougars scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past Rusk for a 6-5 win in a one-game playoff in the Region III-4A quarterfinals on Monday at Corsicana High School.

For China Spring (28-8), the win not only extends its season, but brings a measure of vindication, as Rusk (17-13) ousted the Cougars at this same stage of the playoffs last year. China Spring advances to face ninth-ranked Orangefield (28-2-1) in the regional semis later this week.

“It’s one of those things where we try to focus on week by week, game by game, but at the same time we kind of knew that’s what was going to happen,” said China Spring coach Jesse Lopez, referring to the matchup against Rusk. “So we all had it circled on our calendar without talking about it too much.”

The game started at 7 p.m. Saturday and the teams were able to play a little over two innings before thunderstorms hit and forced the suspension of the contest. At that point of the game, in the top of the third, Rusk held a 4-3 lead.

On Monday, Rusk extended the lead to 5-3 in the fifth on an RBI double from JD Thompson, a Vanderbilt signee who was also doing plenty of damage on the mound as Rusk’s pitcher.

But Thompson hit his pitch count limit after recording one out in the fifth, ending his day with 13 strikeouts and three unearned runs allowed.

Once China Spring got into the Eagle bullpen, a rally ensued. The Cougars trimmed the lead to 5-4 in the sixth on Jase Garrett’s RBI single, then loaded the bases for TCU commit Cage McCloud. He came through with an RBI single of his own to tie the score. Finally, Garrett scored the go-ahead run on a slow, well-placed grounder that led to an error on a rushed throw by the Rusk third baseman.

Getting into the bullpen proved big for China Spring, but Lopez said that Rusk reliever Mason Cirkel is a tough pitcher as well and he was proud of his team’s approach to their at-bats.

“I mean, we kind of knew (it would be big), but last year that kid (Cirkel) held us scoreless for five innings,” Lopez said. “He doesn’t throw very hard but he’s usually spotting it up pretty well. When you don’t throw that hard, you’d better throw strikes.

“We did not play real well (Saturday), and we knew that. We talked about it — are we going to let that define us or are we going to get after it. We talk a lot about it’s not what happens to you but it’s how you respond to it. I was definitely proud with how they responded to that. They kept playing, kept trying and kept working for it.”

McCloud gave the Cougars some solid relief pitching to hold Rusk at bay and close out the win. He also led the team with three hits at the plate.

China Spring and Orangefield will play a series for the regional semifinal title, with Game 1 slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Navasota. Game 2 will be 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Oaks High School, with a third game to follow, if necessary. China Spring has its high school graduation on Friday and Orangefield on Saturday, so the teams looked to avoid playing on the weekend.