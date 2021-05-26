China Spring's Smith receives Leasley scholarship

China Spring senior Brylee Smith has been named the 2021 recipient of the $10,000 Randy Leasley Scholarship.

Smith, a Super Centex basketball star, is graduating with a 4.3 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, PALS and Spanish Club. She also participated in UIL academic events.

On the court, she averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior for a Lady Cougar team that went 20-7 and reached the Region III-4A semifinals. She’ll play basketball in college at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

The Randy Leasley Scholarship Fund has awarded $98,000 in scholarship money to college-bound China Spring seniors since its inception. It is named for the former China Spring basketball and golf coach who died in 2004.