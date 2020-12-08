China Spring's third-quarter tidal wave engulfs West, 50-38

That must’ve been some halftime speech by Kristi Mize.
The China Spring coach laughed when asked what she said, knowing that she had harped on the same message throughout the intermission: Just be disciplined.
China Spring’s players heeded their coach’s advice, as they adjusted nicely to erase a halftime deficit and push past West, 50-38, in girls nondistrict basketball action on Tuesday night at the China Spring Gym.
The Lady Cougars (5-4) trailed the entire first half, as West scrambled to the loose balls quicker and played with more poise and precision. China Spring, meanwhile, looked a little more ragged, something Mize instructed her team needed to change. And it did.
“Discipline. Discipline,” Mize said. “Have some discipline, instead of just sticking our heads down and going. It’s we over me. We started doing a little more we over me.”
West (1-5) scored early in the third quarter on a feed from Kylee Jones to Madison Runyan to extend a five-point halftime lead to seven points at 25-18.
But then China Spring started getting in the Lady Trojans’ heads by getting right in their grills. They employed a full-court press that proved effective in trimming the deficit. Ignited by Kayla Peoples, who scored 12 points and swiped away nine steals, the Lady Cougars zipped ahead in the third quarter, outscoring West, 21-5, in the period.
Peoples scored 10 of her 12 points in the third-quarter surge, displaying a better scooping motion than a Baskin Robbins dipper. When she took a nice dish from post Brylee Smith and flipped up a scoop shot while drawing a foul and subsequent free throw at the 3:34 mark, it gave the Lady Cougars their first lead of the night at 27-25.
The play invigorated China Spring. Another key sequence followed moments later, as reserve guard Kaelyn Williams bottomed out a corner 3-pointer, and then Peoples poked away the ensuing inbounds pass from West and quickly scored again, pushing the Lady Cougar edge to 32-25.
Peoples was a key starter on China Spring’s regional finalist volleyball team, then spent some time in quarantine following the end of the volleyball season. So she’s looking to make up for lost time, Mize said.
“She’s hungry for some basketball. She was in volleyball for a long time, then couldn’t do it,” Mize said. “They got quarantined after the volleyball season. So she’s really only been out for a week. So she’s hungry this year. She’s had a great attitude, she’s being a great leader for us. I’m very proud of what she’s doing. She just has that hunger.”
In the second half, China Spring more consistently avoided what Mize terms the “one pass, jack” offense. They worked the ball around and set one another up with some timely deliveries. Smith picked up a couple of buckets down low late in the third quarter — both coming within the flow of the half-court offense — to push China Spring to a double-digit advantage.
Smith led all scorers with 13 points, and the 6-foot-1 senior also contributed seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Sophomore guard Hadyn Shoots added nine points and three steals.
West couldn’t withstand China Spring’s second-half tidal wave. The Lady Trojans pulled back within eight at 41-33 on a jumper in the lane from Kylee Jones with 5:54 to play in the game. But the next trip downcourt Caroline Henley knocked down a baseline jumper for the Lady Cougars, and after a defensive stop China Spring scored again when Mochieyeveon Hobbs set up Lily Reynolds in the paint to send the count back to a 12-point cushion.
“We just kind of allowed their pressure to start getting to us,” West coach Kevin Zuehlke said. “Kind of got away from some of the things we were doing in the first half successfully. I don’t know, maybe fatigue was getting to us a little bit, where we weren’t thinking things through, weren’t making good decisions. On the offensive end we started rushing things.”
It was a different story in the opening half. West jumped out quickly, taking a 5-0 lead after a Halley Maler runner and a Madison Runyan 3-pointer on a kickout pass from Jones. The Lady Trojans fed their gas tank with hustle plays, which sparked an effective transition game.
“We were pushing the ball. One of the things we really want to do is push the pace,” Zuehlke said. “But at the same time, if we don’t get easy baskets we want to pull it out and make good decisions. And we were.”
Madyson Hromadka’s runner just before the halftime buzzer gave West a five-point lead at the break at 23-18. But China Spring cooked up some tasty halftime adjustments, and staged that impressive third-quarter rally.
Runyan, Jones and Hromadka scored seven points apiece to top West. Jones added three assists, two steals and a block.
China Spring will play Granbury at home on Friday, then turn around and travel to Snook for a Saturday contest. West next takes on Reicher on Friday before tipping off district play next Tuesday against Riesel.
