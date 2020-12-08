China Spring's third-quarter tidal wave engulfs West, 50-38

Smith led all scorers with 13 points, and the 6-foot-1 senior also contributed seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Sophomore guard Hadyn Shoots added nine points and three steals.

West couldn’t withstand China Spring’s second-half tidal wave. The Lady Trojans pulled back within eight at 41-33 on a jumper in the lane from Kylee Jones with 5:54 to play in the game. But the next trip downcourt Caroline Henley knocked down a baseline jumper for the Lady Cougars, and after a defensive stop China Spring scored again when Mochieyeveon Hobbs set up Lily Reynolds in the paint to send the count back to a 12-point cushion.

“We just kind of allowed their pressure to start getting to us,” West coach Kevin Zuehlke said. “Kind of got away from some of the things we were doing in the first half successfully. I don’t know, maybe fatigue was getting to us a little bit, where we weren’t thinking things through, weren’t making good decisions. On the offensive end we started rushing things.”

It was a different story in the opening half. West jumped out quickly, taking a 5-0 lead after a Halley Maler runner and a Madison Runyan 3-pointer on a kickout pass from Jones. The Lady Trojans fed their gas tank with hustle plays, which sparked an effective transition game.