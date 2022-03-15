China Spring's two-second half goals hand Lorena first district loss

Officially, the UIL soccer playoffs don’t kick off until next week. But the girls’ teams at China Spring and Lorena delivered a sneak preview on Tuesday night.

The 20th-ranked Lady Leopards strolled off the bus outside China Spring’s Cougar Shoping to lock down the District 17-4A title. But second-place China Spring mustered up one of its best wire-to-wire efforts in thwarting Lorena, 2-1, in the penultimate regular season match for both teams.

Lorena (11-3-3 overall, 9-1-1 district) still has an opportunity to seize the golden soccer ball trophy that is awarded to the district champion if it knocks off Connally at home on Friday. China Spring (12-6-2, 9-2-1) could gain a share of that throne with a Lorena loss and its own win Friday over Marlin.

But no matter how Friday turns out, this one should embolden the Lady Cougars going forward into the postseason.

“Like I told the girls yesterday, this is a playoff game,” China Spring coach Ron Liles said. “We want to have this mentality going into playoffs, and what a way to start the playoffs, with a great win against a great team.”

Under a picturesque China Spring-blue sky, the Lady Cougars put together a picture-perfect effort to hand Lorena its first district defeat. They demonstrated poise and aggressiveness, perhaps best personified by sophomore goalkeeper Raelynn Smith. She boldly took chances when Lorena penetrated into scoring position, whether that meant leaving the box to thump a redirecting kick the other way or leaving her feet to snatch the ball away with a catch.

Lorena actually outnumbered China Spring in shots on goal, 15-6, but Smith delivered 10 nifty saves to help spark the win.

“Raelynn Smith, she’s a sophomore,” Liles said “We want our goalkeepers to be aggressive, to be vocal. We want them to be leaders on the field. They see the entire field, so we want them to be able to direct traffic and be able to tell the rest of our defense what to do. She definitely played her tail off today.”

Both teams had their opportunities to score in the first half, but the defenses held tough. Lorena actually entered the game having outscored its district opponents, 86-1.

That included a previous 3-0 win over China Spring on Feb. 11 in Lorena, the latest in a string of Leopard soccer successes against their longtime rival.

So, call this one a breakthrough.

“I think these girls have been beaten by Lorena for about five to six years. And we haven’t won,” Liles said. “When we went into their place, our girls gave them too much respect, which Lorena deserves that respect, but I think the confidence from our players was down. I think they knew all along we had the confidence. That Tatum (Baird) goal just put the dagger in there, just saying, yeah, we can play with anybody. Today it showed.”

Indeed, Baird, a sophomore midfielder, allowed the Lady Cougars to exhale with an absolute beauty of a goal just over five minutes into the second half. Her freshman teammate Skylar Hicks had the ball just in front of the goal and then slipped a pass to Baird, open on the left side. Baird whistled a left-footed riser over the head of Lorena goalkeeper Madison Campbell and into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Lorena increased its own aggression level after falling behind, an unusual position for the perennial playoff power. China Spring had a chance to add to its lead at the 25:45 mark, but Campbell swooped out to bat away the shot of China Spring’s swift freshman forward KJ Billups.

“The girls fought hard,” Lorena head coach Noah Rolf said. “I think we just didn’t really play our game until we got scored on. We have to learn from that. China Spring played an excellent game, they got some speed on them and finished strong.”

Unfortunately for Lorena, a bit of bad luck allowed China Spring to double its lead. The Leopards were attempting to clear the ball out in front of the net, but suffered an own-goal when the ball bounced off a Lorena player’s foot and popped up over the reach of Campbell’s head for a 2-0 Cougar lead at the 24:44 mark.

Lorena kept fighting, and finally penetrated the net with 18:46 to play in thoroughly impressive fashion. Leopard midfielder Gretchen Marek hammered a corner kick that curled, David Beckham-style, and boomeranged its way past China Spring’s Smith into the net.

A corner-kick goal? Score that one a 10 on the degree of difficulty scale.

“We really have had a few where she scored on those. It’s been an arrow in our quiver,” Rolf said.

Following the match, both coaches huddled up with their teams to pass along some encouraging words. In Lorena’s case, Rolf reminded the Lady Leopards that they need to maintain a tenacious intensity from the first minute to the 80th if they want to accomplish their goals of adding another district title – and beyond.

“We were talking at the end, just take what we can learn from it, know that we can come out with more energy and more drive in that second half,” Rolf said. “It was just a little too little, too late. After we got scored on, we started to wake up, but China Spring finished it on us. They deserved to win.”

And as for the Lady Cougars, Liles lavished praise on his bunch and informed the seniors that this marked the ideal ending for their last home match.

But he also reminded them that this is just a precursor of what’s to come in another week.

“We can play with anybody, honestly, when we have that mentality,” Liles said. “That definitely boosts our confidence. I think we needed that win for our confidence. Our girls don’t understand how good they are, and I think this game kind of put that stamp on it, where we have that confidence to play with anybody.”

BOYS

Robinson 5, Marlin 1

The Rockets had the launch codes for a quintet of net-finding missiles to take down the Bulldogs.

Robinson (11-7-2, 8-5) picked up the season sweep of Marlin with the win, as the Rockets also beat the Bulldogs, 3-1, earlier in the season in Marlin. The Rockets will close out the regular season at Mexia on Friday before turning their attention to the playoffs, as they currently hold the No. 3 seed from the district behind district co-leaders China Spring and La Vega.

