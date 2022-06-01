China Spring's veteran experience serves as its own antiperspirant

If it happens that China Spring ends up in a close game with Carthage in the next pressure-packed couple of days, the Cougars aren’t going to sweat it.

It’s not because the Cougars have some sort of extra-strength, flame-retardant deodorant. They’ve just been here before.

Throughout its postseason run, China Spring’s baseball team has persevered through one tight game after another. Only one of the Cougars’ eight postseason contests thus far could be classified as a true blowout — that being an 18-0 romp over Jasper to close out the bi-district round. So, yeah, if the Cougars find themselves trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning of a game against Carthage, they’re not going to sound the panic alarm.

“Anybody left right now is really good. Our region is tough,” China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said. “We knew that coming into it. … We kind of knew it would be a grind and would be really hard to come out on top. But that’s what we’ve planned for all year. We play a tough schedule knowing that we need to see good pitching and I think it’s helped us out quite a bit. It’s to be expected. It’s a tough region.”

One of the reasons it’s a tough region is because China Spring is in it. The fifth-ranked Cougars (30-8) have combined for 57 wins over the past two seasons, and the majority of the team’s starters have had a hand in most of those. These Cougars are long in the tooth, blessed with extra-sharp veteran incisors like Brayden Faulkner, Kolby Killough and Trace Necessary.

That has worked to China Spring’s advantage, Lopez said.

“We kind of know what to expect. We have quite a bit of seniors and juniors, sprinkled in with a couple of sophomores and one freshman,” the coach said. “It’s just the strength of our team, knowing how to handle things and situations. Knowing how to battle adversity and be ready for that and how to react to it. I think just the maturity of it (matters).”

China Spring’s mission to get to state in 2022 commenced when the calendar still read 2021. Last year the Cougars dropped a 13-inning third-round game to Rusk, 3-1, in a one-game playoff. That defeat pinched like catching one’s thumb in a door jamb, but Lopez said the Cougars gained valuable experience from both that game and the outcome.

This year the Cougars not only ousted Rusk in another one-game playoff in the same stage of the playoffs, but they went on to a series sweep over Orangefield in the regional semis to set up this matchup and put themselves on the brink of that tantalizing state berth.

“Obviously it’s been a year-long goal for us, but we try to focus week by week and slowly get there,” Lopez said. “But as it’s come closer, it’s definitely more exciting. Now it’s just about staying fresh and making sure the kids enjoy coming to practice and they’re ready to play. I’m excited with the way we’re playing and excited to have this chance. Not many people get this chance.”

What a school year it’s been for China Spring, which has a chance to bookend its 2022-23 campaign with another state championship. The Cougars claimed a Class 4A Division II state crown last fall in football, featuring some of the same players that dot the baseball roster, including Faulkner, Mason Kirk and Jase Garrett.

“As much as I’d love to build up the coaches, it’s really about these kids,” Lopez said. “Them just doing what they do. They expect to win and to be in this situation. They work extremely hard, the whole senior class, and all these kids we have right now in China Spring, it’s kind of who they are.

“They’re going to put in the work and not shy away from it. We do a pretty good with our kids as far as kind of laying it out for them, then it comes down to them doing the work. They do it and it’s been that way since they’ve been in high school. They just like to work.”

