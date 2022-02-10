Class 4A TSWA All-State; China Spring's Bell named Coach of the Year

Brian Bell has been a member of the Baylor football coaching staff for more than six weeks, but he’s still gathering accolades from his China Spring Cougars’ 16-0 season.
Bell was named the Texas Sportswriters Association Class 4A Coach of the Year on Thursday, spearheading a large group from China Spring representatives that made the squad.
The TSWA 5A all-state team will be released Friday and the 6A squad on Saturday.
In his fourth season leading his alma mater, Bell guided China Spring to an undefeated campaign that went through defending state champion Carthage in the fourth round of the playoffs and culminated with a victory over Gilmer for the 4A Division II state championship.
On the Monday following the Cougars’ state title win, Bell accepted a job as an offensive analyst at Baylor.
But the celebration continued at China Spring as the Cougars enjoyed a victory parade and hosted a large signing day last week in which five players inked letters to play at the next level.
All five of those players, plus two more, earned all-state recognition.
The China Spring defensive trio of linebacker Brayden Faulkner, defensive lineman Dawson Exline and defensive back Tre Hafford all made first team. Faulkner and Exline signed with Lamar University last week. Hafford is a junior.
Offensive lineman Kris Lyon, a Stephen F. Austin signee, joined his China Spring teammates on the first squad. Lyon, also a first-team Super Centex selection, helped clear the way for the dynamic Cougar running game.
China Spring quarterback Major Bowden hauled in awards like Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Mr. Texas Football and Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year in the aftermath of the Cougars’ state championship. On Thursday, he was named second team all-state. Bowden passed for 1,735 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 1,878 and 23 TDs. Like Exline and Faulkner, he signed to play college football at Lamar.
Cougars kicker Thomas Barr and utility player Isaiah Williams landed on the 4A all-state third team. Williams joined his senior China Spring teammates on signing day as he signed with MidAmerica Nazarene University.
Central Texas was well represented in the honorable mention category, which included Gatesville defensive back Hayden Mooney, La Vega defensive back Daylon Proctor, Hillsboro defensive back DeAundre Sanders and Connally utility player Tre Wisner.
Stephenville, the 4A DI state champion, racked up the player honors on the 4A all-state squad. Yellowjackets wide receiver Coy Eakin was the co-offensive player of the year along with El Campo running back Rueben Owens. Stephenville linebacker Reese Young was the defensive player of the year.