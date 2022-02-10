Class 4A TSWA All-State; China Spring's Bell named Coach of the Year

Brian Bell has been a member of the Baylor football coaching staff for more than six weeks, but he’s still gathering accolades from his China Spring Cougars’ 16-0 season.

Bell was named the Texas Sportswriters Association Class 4A Coach of the Year on Thursday, spearheading a large group from China Spring representatives that made the squad.

The TSWA 5A all-state team will be released Friday and the 6A squad on Saturday.

In his fourth season leading his alma mater, Bell guided China Spring to an undefeated campaign that went through defending state champion Carthage in the fourth round of the playoffs and culminated with a victory over Gilmer for the 4A Division II state championship.

On the Monday following the Cougars’ state title win, Bell accepted a job as an offensive analyst at Baylor.

But the celebration continued at China Spring as the Cougars enjoyed a victory parade and hosted a large signing day last week in which five players inked letters to play at the next level.

All five of those players, plus two more, earned all-state recognition.