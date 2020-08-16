Class warfare: Changing classes means more challenges for China Spring, Lorena, Gatesville

When the UIL announced district realignment, China Spring and Gatesville dropped from Class 5-4A Division I to 9-4A Division II.
Gatesville coach Luke Howard found one major difference.
“You go from a district that has La Vega in it into one that doesn’t,” Howard said. “That makes a difference.”
Facing the powerful Pirates is one less headache. La Vega won the Class 4A Division I state title in 2018 and made the championship game again last year.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other headaches for China Spring and Gatesville to deal with in District 9-4A Division II.
Coming off a 12-1 season, Connally looks loaded again with gifted Kavian Gaither returning for his senior year after rushing for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns and passing for 895 yards and 10 scores.
But Gaither won’t even be playing quarterback most of the time this year. Quarterback Tyler Webb transferred from Midway and will bring a whole new level of danger to the Cadets’ offense with his passing ability to complement Gaither’s running skills.
Salado should also be a strong district title contender as it brings back eight offensive starters and seven defensive starters from last year’s 8-4 area finalist.
After last year’s 5-5 finish, Robinson is looking for improvement behind dual-threat quarterback Joseph McHenry.
“We were in a tough district last year, but Central Texas has such good football that it doesn’t get much easier for us,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “I think you’d have to change two or three levels to really see a difference. There is tough, competitive football everywhere.”
The Cougars are coming off a roller coaster 4-8 season, but they finished strong by beating Kennedale in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Melissa in the area round
But this could be a breakthrough season as the Cougars return six offensive and seven defensive starters. Junior Brayden Faulkner is back for his third season as starting quarterback.
“He’s grown so much over the last few years,” Bell said. “The game has slowed down for him and it’s going to be exciting to see what he does this year.”
The Cougars will have a balanced attack with explosive Emmanuel Abdallah running the football and Major Bowden catching the ball out of the backfield. Sebastian Trevino and Tre Hafford are top threats at wide receiver.
Gatesville has a much bigger hill to climb following an 0-10 season, but Howard believes the Hornets can be a playoff team.
Move-in quarterback Luke Mullins is a talented passer while Wesley Brown is more of a running threat at quarterback. Howard expects the defense to improve with linebackers Zach Bates and Hayden Mooney and nose guard Ryan Smiley leading the way.
“Obviously, we had a tough year last year,” Howard said. “But we had 15 sophomores who got their feet wet. Now it’s just a matter of getting back to what Gatesville football should be, which means making a run at the district championship and getting into the playoffs and making a run.”
Connally, Robinson and Salado all played in District 8-4A Division II last year with Fairfield and Lorena.
Moving down to 3A
Dropping to Class 3A Division I, both Fairfield and Lorena hope to make a major impact in their new leagues.
The Eagles return just three starters on each side of the ball from last year’s 7-5 team, but hope to contend for the 8-3A title against a powerful Malakoff squad that’s coming off an 11-2 season.
Lorena landed in District 11-3A, which features Troy coming off a 12-2 season and traditional power Cameron coming off an 11-2 season. Rockdale should also be a district title contender with eight starters on each side of the ball returning from an 8-3 year.
“There’s a fine line between Class 4A Division II and 3A Division I, a few kids here and there,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “I’m not so sure we didn’t get in one of the toughest districts in the state. It’s going to be a challenge for sure.”
Lorena finished 5-5 last year, but can build around a defense that returns six starters. Linebacker Callan Weaver should be one of the best defensive players in the district after collecting 110 tackles last year while defensive backs Cade Walker and Daylan Browder both amassed more than 80 tackles and had two interceptions apiece.
Biles likes his team’s potential, but has no illusions that stepping down to Class 3A equates to an easier schedule.
“Schools like Cameron, Rockdale and Troy have tradition and established programs,” Biles said. “We’re definitely going to have our hands full every time. It’s going to be physical. It will be no easy step back. The schools we’re playing have some of best coaches in state, so our kids will have to be prepared.”
