Class warfare: Changing classes means more challenges for China Spring, Lorena, Gatesville

But Gaither won’t even be playing quarterback most of the time this year. Quarterback Tyler Webb transferred from Midway and will bring a whole new level of danger to the Cadets’ offense with his passing ability to complement Gaither’s running skills.

Salado should also be a strong district title contender as it brings back eight offensive starters and seven defensive starters from last year’s 8-4 area finalist.

After last year’s 5-5 finish, Robinson is looking for improvement behind dual-threat quarterback Joseph McHenry.

“We were in a tough district last year, but Central Texas has such good football that it doesn’t get much easier for us,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “I think you’d have to change two or three levels to really see a difference. There is tough, competitive football everywhere.”

The Cougars are coming off a roller coaster 4-8 season, but they finished strong by beating Kennedale in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Melissa in the area round

But this could be a breakthrough season as the Cougars return six offensive and seven defensive starters. Junior Brayden Faulkner is back for his third season as starting quarterback.