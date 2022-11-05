Clifton 32, Florence 26 (OT)

FLORENCE — The playoff-bound Cubs pulled out an overtime victory over the Buffaloes for their second straight win.
Clifton (3-7 overall, 2-3 in District 13-2A Div. II) is back in the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Riley Finney gave the Cubs a big-time effort, as he ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns while chipping in 10 tackles defensively. Parker Tunnell added 95 yards rushing, while Trent Guinn hit 4 of 5 passes for 86 yards and a TD, a nine-yarder to Carter Tunnell.
Clifton will meet Tidehaven in next week’s bi-district playoffs.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 11 around Waco, Central Texas
University’s Mekhi Sandolph scores against Belton in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Belton’s Lennox Underwood gets tripped up by University’s Ja’Juan Harris, left, and Joseph Caballero in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Belton’s Shaun Snapp gets tripped up by University linebacker Joseph Caballero, bottom, with help from Ja’Jaun Harris, left, and Naje Drakes, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University’s Mekhi Sandolph runs upfield for a long gainer in the first half past Belton cornerback Drew Barefield.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University cornerback Dantrell Degrate (1) scoops up a Belton fumble and returns it for a touchdown in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Belton quarterback Ty Brown gets pressured by University’s LaDarrius Evans, center, and Jordan Whitaker, left, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University’s Mekhi Sandolph cuts back on Belton’s Noah Moaga, left, for a first-half touchdown.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Riesel’s Mason Heath sprints past Bosqueville’s Damareius Stewart on Friday night. Heath had 241 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Gavin Oliver bulls his way into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to put Riesel up 7-0 on Bosqueville in the first quarter.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Bosqueville's Newt Schornack makes a move as he tries to elude Riesel defenders on Friday night.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Riesel's Dawson Cooper looks for running room as Bosqueville's Damareius Stewart pursues him.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Riesel's Gavin Oliver gets past Bosqueville's Damareius Stewart for a touchdown in the first quarter. Oliver tallied 165 yards rushing and a score on nine carries in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
La Vega’s Bryson Roland scores past Stephenville defensive end Taylor Bennett in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega’s quarterback Robert Prescott throws downfield against Stephenville in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega wide receiver Stephon Nickerson, right, reaches for an incomplete pass while being defended by Stephenville’s Ryan Gafford in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega free safety Quentin McDowell, left, and linebacker Jasen Brown, right, bring down Stephenville running back Tate Maruska in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Cadet Kobe Black eludes one last Robinson defender on his way to a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Robinson’s Cody Martinez (10) and Dante Drake wrap up Jelani McDonald as they pull him down after a big gain in the first quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Connally quarterback Jelani McDonald grips the football tighter as Aiden Stanford, left, tries to strip him of the ball.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Robinson running back Christian Lujan found little room to run against the Cadet defense in the first half. He gets stopped by Daiylon Richardson (15) and Issacc Perez (16) on this play.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Cadets Ke’Are Riley, left, and Jesmar Rhodes both fight for the ball on a deep pass play in the first half, but it fell incomplete.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Players scramble for the loose football after a muffed punt by Robinson. The Rockets ultimately recovered the ball.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!