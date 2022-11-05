 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clifton 32, Florence 26 (OT)

From the Centex high school football: Complete Week 11 coverage series
  • 0

FLORENCE — The playoff-bound Cubs pulled out an overtime victory over the Buffaloes for their second straight win.

Clifton (3-7 overall, 2-3 in District 13-2A Div. II) is back in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Riley Finney gave the Cubs a big-time effort, as he ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns while chipping in 10 tackles defensively. Parker Tunnell added 95 yards rushing, while Trent Guinn hit 4 of 5 passes for 86 yards and a TD, a nine-yarder to Carter Tunnell.

Clifton will meet Tidehaven in next week’s bi-district playoffs.

