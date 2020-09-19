Clifton 43, Tenaha 26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Clifton, the Cubs erupted for 29 points in the fourth quarter to pass up Tenaha and notch their first victory of the season.

Clifton utility back Devin Byrd scored on a one-yard touchdown run and quarterback Riley Finney threw a 16-yard TD pass to Tyler Anderson to put the Cubs in the lead, 29-26, in the fourth quarter.

Byrd added a 31-yard touchdown run and running back Joe Taylor romped 38 yards for a score to finish off the Tigers.

Taylor finished with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Finney passed for 99 yards and rushed for another 65 and Byrd pitched in 58 rushing yards.

Clifton (1-3) starts District 13-3A D-II play next week when the Cubs host Riesel.