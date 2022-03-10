 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clifton looking for new football coach after Caniford's departure

Clifton ISD is starting a search for a new athletic director and head football coach, as Chuck Caniford has accepted an HFC/AD position with Krum ISD.

Caniford coached the Cubs for eight seasons, compiling a 115-112 overall record with six playoff appearances. His best season came in 2018, when Clifton won its first 11 games before losing to Holliday, 24-21, in overtime in the area round. Clifton also won the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker Award in 2014, Caniford’s first season as coach, when it reached the second round of the playoffs following a 2-8 campaign the year before.

Clifton has its vacancy posted on its website, with an application deadline of April 1.

