Clutch City: Crawford Lady Pirates come through in 7th, advance to title game, 1-0

With the win, Crawford (32-6) advances to the state title game to face the Weimar-Stamford winner. The Lady Pirates will try to win their fourth state championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday, back at McCombs Field.

Just like on Saturday, Crawford held steady on defense and in the circle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lady Pirates pitcher Kenzie Jones struck out six and held the Lady Tigers to four hits. Jones benefitted from sharp defensive play behind her.

In the top of the sixth, third baseman Gohlke dove to her right in foul territory and caught the first out of the inning. Then, with a runner on first, shortstop Savanna Pogue fielded a grounder, stepped on second and threw to Kylie Ray at first for the inning-ending double play.

The Lady Pirates then stayed focused to get the first out of the seventh. West Sabine's Faith Hardy reached base on a bunt single to start the inning. Selina Sepulvado followed with a grounder to first that caromed off of Ray's glove. But second baseman Goldenberg grabbed it and quickly tossed to Pogue standing on second for the out.

Jones struck out Lady Tigers No. 9 hitter Jasee Trowbridge for the second out and Halli Hall flew out to Smith in left field for the final out.