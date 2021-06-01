Clutch City: Lady Pirates come through in seventh, beat West Sabine, 1-0

AUSTIN — Crawford might have to make room for a new billboard coming into town on Highway 317 — “Clutch City, home of the Lady Pirates.”
For the second straight game, the Crawford softball team extended its season by scoring a run in its final at-bat. In the top of the seventh, Lady Pirates No. 9-hole hitter Addi Goldenberg nailed a two-out triple that brought home Madi Green and lifted Crawford to a 1-0 victory over West Sabine in the Class 2A state semifinals on Tuesday at McCombs Field.
That followed the Lady Pirates’ 1-0 walk-off win over Italy in the regional final on Saturday to reach the 2A state tournament.
“To come through in that last inning says a lot about our team,” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “We have a lot of character.”
Earlier in the top of the seventh, Rachel Smith led off with a double to left. But West Sabine got the first two outs when pitcher Haley Primrose dove to catch a pop up bunt by Taylor Gohlke. Primrose then threw to second to catch Smith off the bag and record the second out.
No matter, though. Green sent a 1-2 pitch back up the middle, setting up Goldenberg for the winning hit.
“The girls just said, ‘You know what? That’s fine. We’re still going to score a run,’” Allen said. “That just shows you a lot about their heart.”
With the win, Crawford (32-6) advances to the state title game to face the Weimar-Stamford winner. The Lady Pirates will try to win their fourth state championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday, back at McCombs Field.
Just like on Saturday, Crawford held steady on defense and in the circle.
Lady Pirates pitcher Kenzie Jones struck out six and held the Lady Tigers to four hits. Jones benefitted from sharp defensive play behind her.
In the top of the sixth, third baseman Gohlke dove to her right in foul territory and caught the first out of the inning. Then, with a runner on first, shortstop Savanna Pogue fielded a grounder, stepped on second and threw to Kylie Ray at first for the inning-ending double play.
The Lady Pirates then stayed focused to get the first out of the seventh. West Sabine's Faith Hardy reached base on a bunt single to start the inning. Selina Sepulvado followed with a grounder to first that caromed off of Ray's glove. But second baseman Goldenberg grabbed it and quickly tossed to Pogue standing on second for the out.
Jones struck out Lady Tigers No. 9 hitter Jasee Trowbridge for the second out and Halli Hall flew out to Smith in left field for the final out.
Although West Sabine (37-0) was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the season, Allen said he was able to scout the Lady Tigers and assure his players that they could win.
“I told them, ‘They’re just like us. It’s going to come down to one or two plays here and there,’” Allen said. “I’m just proud of them hanging in there.”
Jones was unflappable in the circle from the beginning. She worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the first inning and a two-on, no-out predicament in the second. In the second, a ground out, a strike out and a fly out kept West Sabine scoreless.
“I do it all for my teammates,” Jones said. “When runners are on, I don’t get stressed out. I just play my game.”
Goldenberg was batting ninth because she has been looking for her rhythm at the plate all season. But she started to find it with a fly out to left field in the fifth and then found the gap with her hit in the seventh.
“A big moment for her, she struggled this year,” Allen said. “We did all kinds of things to help her out. What an incredible moment for her.”