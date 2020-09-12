 Skip to main content
Clyde 52, Riesel 14
Clyde 52, Riesel 14

In Dublin, Clyde jumped out to a 31-7 lead over Riesel by intermission and didn’t let the Indians turn the momentum in the second half.

Riesel’s Austin Searcy ran 53 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter, cutting Clyde’s lead to 17, but that’s as close as the Indians would get.

Riesel (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season after opening with wins over Marlin and Hamilton. Clyde got in the win column for the first time after losses to traditional powers Idalou and Cisco the last two weeks.

