Coaching school is in session: Centex football coaches gear up for convention

Class is back in session – for the coaches at least.

A major draw for high school athletic departments across the state, roughly 15,000 coaches from various sports will descend upon San Antonio from Sunday through Tuesday for the annual Texas High School Coaches Association convention.

For football coaches in particular, coaching school is where the fun begins.

“We’ll have a good time,” said Waco High head coach Linden Heldt. “It’s a good time for our staff to get together and really start, really the beginnings of meetings like we would in a regular season. That’s kind of a big kick-off point for us to really start breaking down scheme — stuff we’ve been doing informally throughout the summer we get to start that formerly when we get to coaching school.”

With three days packed of lectures, meetings, keynote speakers and more, the convention provides a plethora of opportunity for coaches and their staffs to arm themselves with the knowledge necessary to run successful programs.

University head coach Kent Laster, who’s coached in several other states, noted that coaching school is one of a kind in the tools it offers Texas coaches.

“The emphasis in the camaraderie, in the rules and compliance, and just support of the UIL, is like no other state,” Laster said. “We are unique in that regard as far as all of those elements of the Texas High School Coaches Association … What we experience there is like no other and you really can’t get a full appreciation of it unless you know how far ahead we are than other states.”

Both Heldt and Laster are entering their second season at the helm of their respective programs and will hope to build upon foundations set last season.

For first-year Robinson head coach Mike Ludlow, coaching school will provide the opportunity for his staff to not only develop professionally but also to build bonds much like the kids they’re coaching.

“It’s a chance for us to get away into an atmosphere that’s a total immersion into our profession really, and for us to come together and bond during that time,” Ludlow said. “We’re going to spend a few days together down there and we’re going to spend those days in professional development during the day and we’ll spend doing our staff meetings and things like that during the evening, then we’ll do some stuff just to get away so that we can bond as a staff, learning each other like the kids are throughout their workouts.”

The convention has become more interactive over the years, according to Ludlow, with demos and Q&A panels also a part of the experience.

Coaches also have the chance to talk shop with many major college coaches and athletic directors not just from Texas, but from across the country. Some big names highlighting the list this year include national champion Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Texas Tech first-year head coach Joey McGuire, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Big 12 champion Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.

Having spent almost nine years working in college football, Laster noted that getting to hear from college level coaches and their staffs reinforces what high school coaches look to bring into their own programs.

“It just reinforces and affirms what we already do,” Laster said. “Obviously there are new wrinkles and new things that we can utilize and take with us to make what we do better. That’s definitely the objective when having those connections and friendships that we have with coaches at that level.”

While the knowledge gained from talking to their collegiate counterparts is invaluable, the spirit of what makes coaching school an experience that coaches look forward to lies in what they learn from each other.

“You’ll take a piece from maybe a collegiate coach that comes speak, or one of the keynote speakers, but I get a whole lot more out of when you sit across from a table at a restaurant with a guy and you draw on a napkin and find a way,” Heldt said. “You’re like, ‘Hey, this worked,’ or you talk through losses and how you reach through kids and things of that nature. That’s been a much more beneficial thing for me.”

“It’s just great when you get to the convention, you can network with all these guys and talk and bounce ideas off of each other. I think that’s some of the most beneficial stuff. And it’s great for your staff as well. It gives your staff an opportunity to start building those relationships that are so important as you roll into the fall.”