CoachSpeak Q&A: Waco High's Heldt craves 'progressional improvement' from Lions

Heldt: I told every guy I hired that I wanted men of character and men that have a strong ethic. Regardless of what went on at Reicher, the stories and references I checked on came back that that’s who Tyler Holcomb was. It’s always beneficial to a head coach to have a guy who’s been a head coach on your staff. That’s massively important, because you can’t be in every room. Tyler knows how that is, so he knows how to fit those rooms, dictate pace for coaches and kids in those rooms. Those are significant reasons why I was intrigued by his skill set and one of the reasons he was hired.

Character and work ethic. I’ve got to have guys that are in it for things that go beyond football, and see a cause and a drive to better kids, better their communities, and are going to work to do that. He fit that mold, and that was a big aspect of why he’s on staff with us. I tell you this right now, everything I was told is true. There’s no red flags and lies or things that were twisted or manipulated. They’ve all shown to be true. So I feel like we hit a home run on a few hires on staff already, and that’s pretty exciting.

Trib: Something I’ve noticed in these past few months is Waco High’s increasingly active presence on social media. Is that something you pushed or wanted, and are you heavily involved in those social media blasts?