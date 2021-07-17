CoachSpeak Q&A: Waco High's Heldt craves 'progressional improvement' from Lions

Linden Heldt has been around the block a few times, but he thinks he has found a home in Waco.
Waco ISD hired Heldt as its new head football coach at Waco High back in January. It’s the latest stop in a nomadic coaching journey that includes previous positions at Merritt Island Christian in Florida, Richardson Canyon Creek, Putnam (Okla.) City West and Arlington High. Prior to taking the Waco High job, Heldt spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator at South Grand Prairie, where he led a Warrior unit that surrendered the fewest points in District 8-6A in 2020.
He’ll have a challenge ahead of him in restoring the roar to the Lions. Kwame Cavil went 3-24 in his three-year stint overseeing Waco High’s football program before the school district opted to go in a different direction after the 2020 season.
But Heldt has a vision and a plan, which he shared with the Tribune-Herald in an interview this week.
Trib: It’s been almost six months since you were hired. How has your time at Waco High gone so far, and have you been able to start implementing schemes and things that you want to see for the program?
Heldt: If we wouldn’t have had spring ball, it would have been a much slower process and our progress would have been hindered significantly. But because we had spring football, we were able to install a lot of stuff. Now the benefit is that we’re able to get all the coaches in place. You have those summer hires.
We’re able to build the staff with guys who are hungry and invested in what we’re trying to do here. That’s made things a whole lot easier. We have more boots on the ground, more eyes to watch kids, more eyes to engage kids. So that’s been extremely beneficial to adding scheme and structure and systems and everything into the program.
Trib: You’ve not only coached high school football in Texas, but in a couple of other states as well. What have you learned in your time as a coach that prepared you for what you face at Waco High?
Heldt: I’ve been in very similar situations, whether it’s the size of the school, urban environments, whatever it may be. I’ve been in schools that look a lot like Waco High. Because of that experience, I’ve been able to translate some of that.
Now, nothing translates perfectly. Each place is a little bit different and each place has its own trials and tribulations and positives and negatives. Just learning those and knowing how to remove the barriers the best way we can and then enhance the strengths the best way we can, that’s really been the number one thing that I’ve been able to hold onto as I’ve gotten to know Waco High, the campus and the community.
Being able to be at a place like South (Grand Prairie), we played all these schools. This is the same group of guys we played, and we never had DeSoto athletes or Cedar Hill athletes. We had athletes, and Waco High has athletes, too. We feel comfortable with who we’re playing, how we’re playing and what we’re doing. A lot of that comfort, for me, comes from that experience.
Trib: When we talked back in January, you said you wanted to get as much speed on the field as possible. Now that you’ve been through a spring with these guys, do you see some players who could fit your concepts and have a big season?
Heldt: Yeah, we’ve got some guys who are pretty explosive offensively, and we’ve got some guys, with reaction time and reps, they’ve reduced reaction time defensively and are really starting to show up. The hardest thing to measure early is if a kid is reacting slowly because they’re slow, or if they’re reacting slowly because they don’t understand your scheme and what you’re trying to teach them.
So, as they learn more scheme, we’ll a little better evaluate the type of athlete that they are, because we can remove that confusion variable, if you will. But we’ve got some guys, Braylen Martinez and Reggie Lewis, Coach Lewis’s son, are guys who are explosive on the offensive side. Jamarcus Carprew is an explosive guy on the defensive line. And we’ve had more kids come out from basketball and other places that are going to add to our depth. We’re really excited about what we think we can do. But we’re still a work in progress. There’s no doubt about that.
Trib: One of your staff additions was bringing in former Bishop Reicher head coach Tyler Holcomb as defensive coordinator. What makes Holcomb a good fit for your program?
Heldt: I told every guy I hired that I wanted men of character and men that have a strong ethic. Regardless of what went on at Reicher, the stories and references I checked on came back that that’s who Tyler Holcomb was. It’s always beneficial to a head coach to have a guy who’s been a head coach on your staff. That’s massively important, because you can’t be in every room. Tyler knows how that is, so he knows how to fit those rooms, dictate pace for coaches and kids in those rooms. Those are significant reasons why I was intrigued by his skill set and one of the reasons he was hired.
Character and work ethic. I’ve got to have guys that are in it for things that go beyond football, and see a cause and a drive to better kids, better their communities, and are going to work to do that. He fit that mold, and that was a big aspect of why he’s on staff with us. I tell you this right now, everything I was told is true. There’s no red flags and lies or things that were twisted or manipulated. They’ve all shown to be true. So I feel like we hit a home run on a few hires on staff already, and that’s pretty exciting.
Trib: Something I’ve noticed in these past few months is Waco High’s increasingly active presence on social media. Is that something you pushed or wanted, and are you heavily involved in those social media blasts?
Heldt: Yes, I’ve got two guys on staff who do a lot of that, Coach (Reggie) Lewis and Coach (Corey) Ephraim. They both help tremendously. Coach Ephraim is the guy who’s responsible for all the videos, the videography, the stuff I don’t have a real skill set to do. When I came in, I handed Coach Ephraim a six-week plan of how I wanted to push out social media. The hardest thing coming out of COVID is that people didn’t know who I was, didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know what I was about. You couldn’t really have community events that were regularly attended, just because people were afraid of the health risks.
So we had to find a way in February to make a huge push and impact in our community, while still keeping people healthy and following social media protocols. Social media was that way. Whether it was Instagram or Twitter or Facebook, whatever it is, we’re very active, and we feel like that’s been beneficial. People, if they don’t know me, they can get on Twitter and read a story about what we’re trying to do. I think that’s significant, because pictures say a lot more than what I can say in front of them, or a story in the newspaper. Those videos are important in telling that story.
Trib: At the last round of UIL realignment in February 2020, Waco High made Class 6A by just three students. Do you envision dropping back into 5A next February?
Heldt: You’ve got six new schools coming on in DFW that should probably push into 6A. So, just on numbers alone, they cap that at 245 (schools), so you would assume that would just naturally push us out. But never say never. I don’t know what COVID did to enrollment on other campsuses, I don’t know what COVID did to snapshot numbers.
I guess if I didn’t have a dog in the fight at all, and I was just looking at it from an outsider’s perspective, I would assume we would drop. But there’s no guarantees, that’s for sure.
Trib: What would a successful first season at Waco High look like for you?
Heldt: A progressional improvement. That’s as easy as I can say it and as direct as I can say it. I want to see progressional improvement throughout the season, from when we started in February to where we are now. I want to see skill improvement. I want to see character improvement. I want to see systems and structures improve throughout Waco High athletics holistically. From football all the way to tennis and whatever. There needs to be progressional improvement in a lot of things.
Sometimes that doesn’t always show up right away in wins and losses, but we believe it will as long as we start getting that. And we worked really, really hard on trying to develop our middle schools and middle school athletics, getting those tied in to Waco High. We’d like to see it increase, in at least that freshman group, progressional improvement in number and record there.
If we keep improving day by day and raising that bottom floor up, we will reach the goals that we want to reach.