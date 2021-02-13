CoachSpeak: Talking passion, vision for future with new University coach Kent Laster

Then defensively we’re able to be multiple without being too complicated. We’ll play different fronts depending on who we’re playing. Be aggressive, that’s the main thing. If I had to sum it up, be aggressive, and that includes the kicking game as well. We want to try to find an aggressive element but also be sound. That’s the key in football. You want to make the team you’re playing uncomfortable, but also be sound while you’re doing it.

Trib: What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the program, and how do you intend to tackle that challenge?

Laster: Biggest challenge I’ve found anywhere, and it’s something we’ve been successful helping kids overcome, is keeping the mentality for what you want to be, the winner you want to be. When I ask kids, how many of you guys want to win a scholarship? How many of you want to win a district or a bi-district or an area or a state championship? How many of you want to win those types of awards or games? They’re all going to raise their hands. But the thing is, are they bought into what they have to do and the process you have to go through to get there? That’s the key.