CoachSpeak: Talking passion, vision for future with new University coach Kent Laster

It doesn’t take much of a spark to get Kent Laster fired up.
Waco ISD announced the hiring of Laster as the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at University High School last month. He took over in those capacities on Feb. 1, and has “hit the ground running,” he said. Laster has attended various University sporting events and served as the master of ceremonies, so to speak, at the school’s signing day ceremony on Feb. 3. He seemed right at home enlivening the crowd as they celebrated those athletes’ special day. “I’m a passionate guy,” he said, chuckling.
Laster comes to University after two seasons at Little Rock (Ark.) Central, where he led that program to a 10-10 record. But he has more than 22 years of coaching experience overall, including stops at Frisco Heritage and Weatherford and in the college ranks at Middle Tennessee State, Samford, Tennessee-Martin, Ouachita Baptist and Texas State, his alma mater.
In a conversation with the Tribune-Herald this week, Laster shared his vision for the University Trojan program.
Trib: What attracted you to the University job?
Laster: Some of the things that attracted me, I knew some people that already worked in the district or grew up in the district. I knew Greg Rudolph, who became my defensive coordinator in Little Rock. And then I went to college and played in college with Coach (James) Stewart over at Waco High, the principal there. He and I played together and had a great relationship all these years. And then Ryan Graves also was a guy who we recruited to Texas State as a lineman in 2003. I had continued to have a relationship with him since then. So I already knew people in the district.
Then when I came on the interview, I felt like everything was first class, from Dr. (Susan) Kincannon to Coach Ed Love to Coach (Rodney) Smith, Ms. (Tiffany) Whitsel, everyone involved in the hiring process. It was a first-class interview process, and everyone was just wonderful when I came on the interview here. Then I came for a second interview and everything went well. My family came with me and we got to meet everyone at University, and really fell in love with everyone here. It was just such a family atmosphere at University, and still is. It’s really a great environment.
We were also excited to come back closer to our family. My wife is from Everman, I grew up in the DFW area as well, went to Lake Highlands. It was a chance for us to get back closer to our families. Waco is a great place to live and raise a family, and those are some of the reasons that attracted us to come to Waco. Being able to take over a program that’s had some challenges in the past but is definitely going in the right direction, to be on the upswing of what’s going on with Waco University athletics and football in particular, it’s a good time to be coming to Waco. This is a great place to be and a great time to be in Waco.
Trib: How would you describe your coaching philosophy?
Laster: My philosophy, I use that acronym PRIDE. I’m a passionate coach, I believe to be good at anything you have to have passion. And then respect. There’s got to be respect across the board, between players and coaches, coaches and coaches. And having integrity about everything you do. Being a person of your word, that kind of thing.
Developing young people who understand that what you’re doing in athletics is a life lesson that will last you the rest of your life. The window of being that student-athlete is very short, and many times student-athletes may or may not understand that. Those are some of the things they’ve got to learn. This window is very short, and we’ve got to try to teach them how to be great people in the long run. That goes to everything from how they carry themselves, how they dress, how they look, how they interact with each other as adults. And also what kind of people they are when they leave here.
We want to be great students first and then athletes, and obviously we want them to be successful in whatever sport they play. Whether it be softball, soccer, football, basketball, track. We feel like those are the areas we want to develop in our student-athletes, we want to be dedicated and committed to being a University Trojan, and all those things that encompass having excellence in all we do.
Trib: Schematically, what kind of offensive and defensive looks do you prefer?
Laster: If I had to label our offense, we’re a pro spread. We’re like most people who will call themselves a spread team, with the tight end utilized in different formations. We’ll add tight ends and take a skill guy off. We can go up-tempo or we can slow it down. We’re multiple in what we do offensively. We’ll take what the defense gives us, whether it be the perimeter or the box. Give us the perimeter, we’ll attack the perimeter, give us the box and we’ll attack the box.
Then defensively we’re able to be multiple without being too complicated. We’ll play different fronts depending on who we’re playing. Be aggressive, that’s the main thing. If I had to sum it up, be aggressive, and that includes the kicking game as well. We want to try to find an aggressive element but also be sound. That’s the key in football. You want to make the team you’re playing uncomfortable, but also be sound while you’re doing it.
Trib: What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the program, and how do you intend to tackle that challenge?
Laster: Biggest challenge I’ve found anywhere, and it’s something we’ve been successful helping kids overcome, is keeping the mentality for what you want to be, the winner you want to be. When I ask kids, how many of you guys want to win a scholarship? How many of you want to win a district or a bi-district or an area or a state championship? How many of you want to win those types of awards or games? They’re all going to raise their hands. But the thing is, are they bought into what they have to do and the process you have to go through to get there? That’s the key.
Everybody is bought into holding up the trophy, are you bought into the daily process it takes to get there? That is the key. Is your buy-in the same as what you want to accomplish? Do they match? To me, that’s the key. Everybody is bought in Day One. But day 100, day 1,000, are you the same? So, that’s the challenge, getting the kids to understand that it’s more than about the 10 opportunities that are guaranteed. We’re guaranteed 10 opportunities, and with COVID-19 we’re not even guaranteed that.
Football is a sport where you have so much practice, so much preparation, for so few opportunities. Bottom line, you’ve got 10 opportunities. That’s not that many. We’ve got to sacrifice so much for so little of an opportunity.
Trib: What’s the primary goal for year one?
Laster: The primary goal is the foundation of our core values and what we believe in. Basically what I described earlier — our passion, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence. Being bought in to the foundation of being accountable, having trust and buying into each other and what we’ve got do, the leadership we’ve got to develop.
We’re learning the schemes that we’re running, all phases of offense, defense and special teams. That is the key, buying in to what we believe as a staff and how they believe in each other, and buying into the X’s and O’s. And obviously buying into being a student. Those are the things I want, or rather, we will accomplish that first year.
Trib: On Signing Day, you got pretty fired up in introducing the athletes. Is that kind of your personality?
Laster: I would say yes. Funny thing is, I didn’t even feel that. I guess I got them going, but I’m a passionate individual. You can probably even tell from this conversation. I tell the kids up front, I’m passionate and I don’t make apologies. I let them know up front, hey, you’re going to develop my personality in some form or fashion. You may not be as passionate, but you’re going to have some fire and going to have some passion.
Football is a passionate game. I don’t know how you can play a game where you hit people and run all game, it’s a boxing match and a chess match all at once. At the same time, I’m passionate but I do think through how do we gain an advantage. Those are the things and the processes in the game that we’ve got to think through and gain advantages.
Trib: How was coaching in Arkansas different from coaching in Texas, if at all?
Well, when it comes to the football side, it is mostly the same. However, the league I was in was the toughest league in the state. It was unbelievable. The top four teams in the 7A in the playoffs were the top four teams in our conference. They call them conferences there instead of districts. From a coaching and X’s and O’s standpoint it was unbelievable. It’s the best high school league I’ve ever coached in.
From a resources standpoint and number of coaches on the campus, all the little things when it comes to Texas high school football, that’s what is quite different. It was way different than I even understood coming into the job. I feel like those challenges made me better as a coach. It really made me work harder and overcome some obstacles and appreciate it now that I’m back in Texas, and the way things are done and the structure.
I have that much more appreciation being back in the UIL. Anyone who’s ever left and come back, they know what I’m talking about. It’s unbelievable all the differences.
I heard a coach say recently, Texas is a unicorn, and that’s a fact. Texas is literally a unicorn. I know most coaches who have only coached in Texas don’t know this. They don’t know how good they have it. We’re talking athletic period for middle schools, facilities, everything.
Trib: What do you want University Trojans fans and parents to most know about Kent Laster?
Laster: I understand that once you’re a Trojan, you’re always a Trojan. I understand the pride runs deep. I’ve been all over town and have met University graduates. I was just at a restaurant and I was paying for my food and the young lady there said, ‘Yeah, I go to University.’ I’m at a softball game the other day and have seen the pride.
I’ve seen people with purple on, with University gear. I see the pride and understand it runs deep in this city and community. I’m just excited to be part of it, and I want to take University to the next level. It’s time to go to the next level, and compete in our district and compete beyond district. Like what they’ve done back in the day when LaDainian Tomlinson was here. It’s my mission to get back to that.