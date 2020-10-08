Come with it: China Spring's Abdallah has become consistent big-play threat

Hart set the bar high for China Spring backs as he rushed for more than 3,600 yards during his junior and senior seasons in 2017 and 2018. But when he graduated, the China Spring coaches knew they had the next great rusher already on the team.

“We’ve known this was coming for a long time,” Bell said. “Ever since he was in the eighth grade we could tell he was going to be a dominant running back. We always talked about it with the guys in his grade. He’s always been a physical, hard runner, been very dangerous with the ball in his hands.”

Abdallah finished his junior season with 1,833 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. But it was a season of highs and lows as the Cougars posted a 4-8 record. The China Spring junior running back might rush for an astounding 500 yards one week and then disappear off the stats sheet the next.

That has changed this fall.

China Spring is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 4A Division II, undefeated through five games and rolling. Bell said Abdallah’s apparent inconsistency in 2019 has been solved by more reliability from the whole offense.

Even so, the senior made a commitment to show up big every time out.