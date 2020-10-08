Come with it: China Spring's Abdallah has become consistent big-play threat

When a team lines up against the China Spring Cougars, one thing that team’s defensive coordinator doesn’t want to see is Cougars running back Emmanuel Abdallah pumping his arms and legs in open space in the secondary.
But it can happen so quickly.
On highlight after highlight, Abdallah gets through a seam at the line of scrimmage and suddenly he’s a safety’s problem. He sets up cuts and then executes them and the numbers keep piling up.
“He’s really explosive,” China Spring quarterback Major Bowden said. “He makes really good cuts that I wish I could make. He’s really fast and it’s hard to stop.”
Last fall, Abdallah quickly captured the attention of Central Texas high school football fans. He rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as a starting running back. Then he went crazy, galloping for 545 yards and five TDs in a single game, though it was a 58-56 China Spring loss to Argyle Liberty Christian in late September.
“He’s a humble kid,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “Even after that game at Liberty Christian last year I went up to him and asked ‘How many yards do you think you just rushed for?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, 250?’ I was like, ‘Try 545.’ He’s never really worried about stats or accolades.”
Abdallah, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior, has been on the Cougars’ varsity team since his freshman year. He was a backup linebacker as a freshman and started as a sophomore. All the while, he was waiting for his turn to carry the ball, but that job was held by star running back Erik Hart, who’s now a redshirt freshman at Northwestern State.
Hart set the bar high for China Spring backs as he rushed for more than 3,600 yards during his junior and senior seasons in 2017 and 2018. But when he graduated, the China Spring coaches knew they had the next great rusher already on the team.
“We’ve known this was coming for a long time,” Bell said. “Ever since he was in the eighth grade we could tell he was going to be a dominant running back. We always talked about it with the guys in his grade. He’s always been a physical, hard runner, been very dangerous with the ball in his hands.”
Abdallah finished his junior season with 1,833 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. But it was a season of highs and lows as the Cougars posted a 4-8 record. The China Spring junior running back might rush for an astounding 500 yards one week and then disappear off the stats sheet the next.
That has changed this fall.
China Spring is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 4A Division II, undefeated through five games and rolling. Bell said Abdallah’s apparent inconsistency in 2019 has been solved by more reliability from the whole offense.
Even so, the senior made a commitment to show up big every time out.
“That was something I was trying to focus on. I knew last year that this performance wasn’t as good as the last one,” Abdallah said. “This year I’m trying to come with it every single week, focusing on the little things and the details in practice.”
The persistence has paid off thus far. Abdallah has rushed for at least 133 yards in every game with a high mark of 269 in a season-opening win over Benbrook. He has totaled 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns with an average per carry of 9.9 yards.
China Spring has flourished this season with Abdallah combining with quarterback Bowden to present a potent rushing attack. Bowden is also gaining more than 9 yards per tote and, and at 501 yards is tracking to top 1,000 yards.
The proof is on the scoreboard as the Cougars are averaging 48.8 points per game. To this juncture of the season, that’s taken care of one of Abdallah’s main objectives.
“The No. 1 priority is he wants to win football games,” Bell said. “No. 2 priority is he wants to go to college and play football.”
That second objective is still a question mark.
Like a lot of players in the Class of 2021, Abdallah missed out on a chance to show out for college coaches at camps this summer due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Bell said the only alternative is to try to put plenty of good looking runs on film.
“I can’t wait to see who takes a chance on him,” Bell said. “Somebody’s going to fall in love with him and get really lucky.”
To his credit, Abdallah seems to have avoided both the hype and the frustration that goes along with being a high school football star. He didn’t marvel at his 500-yard game last year. When he spoke to the Trib earlier this week, he didn’t express anxiety over whether or not college recruiters will start to notice him.
Like when he played linebacker as a freshman and sophomore, Abdallah is just working hard and waiting for his moment.
“I don’t really talk to people outside of the football team,” he said. “Coach is always hounding on as long as you do your job and make positive plays, we’ll be able to fight for another win.”
