Community COVID cases nix Connally-La Vega game

The Connally-La Vega football game set for Friday at Connally has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Lacy Lakeview community.

Connally coach Terry Gerik said that the school provided free testing this week for the coronavirus. That testing produced a high positivity rate. Therefore, despite Connally having no cases of COVID-19 on its varsity football team, the Cadets will have to sit out this week.

“We’re trying to do the right thing,” Gerik said. “We’re disappointed as heck. But I’m looking for the positive side of this and at least it’s not a district game.”

La Vega has subbed in a game at Bishop Dunne in Dallas on Friday.

Connally’s next game at Springtown on Dec. 10 has not been canceled. Gerik said his team and staff have worked diligently to give themselves an opportunity to play a full season or as close to it as possible.

“Our kids have been awesome,” Gerik said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.