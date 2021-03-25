Competitive, opportunistic Bosqueville Bulldogs ready to growl at state powerlifting meet

Coming off a record-breaking performance at regionals, the five members of the Bosqueville boys powerlifting team heading to the state meet in Abilene this weekend said two things are motivating them. The first is the lingering letdown from their season getting canceled last year right about this same time due to COVID-19.
The other, even stronger driving force? Each other.
“Last year we didn’t get to have regionals,” Bosqueville powerlifting coach Mike Finnell said. “We were just about to go to weigh-in when we got word it was canceled. It was a huge disappointment, but I think that disappointment probably fueled their fire to work a little bit harder this year. Now they are are appreciating and taking advantage of the opportunity.”
The five appreciative and opportunistic Bulldogs are Larson Hoffmeyer, Dauvo McDonald, Michael Hare, Willie Burns and Jagger Summa. The first four are seniors, while Summa is a sophomore. In a sport where it seems like the focus could be on individual accomplishments, Burns said it was definitely his teammates that spurred him on.
“Our group keeps each other motivated and accountable,” he said. “We are competitive, and we push each other.”
Finnell echoed Burns’ sentiments.
“This is the most competitive group I’ve ever had,” he said. “As the saying goes, iron sharpens iron, and they are seeing that. They push each other. I have been doing this for about 17 years, and this is the funnest year I have ever had coaching.”
Bosqueville will be competing in Division 3 (Class 2A and 1A schools) of the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene. At the regional meet last weekend in West, all five Bosqueville lifters set personal records. Finnell said their goal for state is to better those bests.
“Our goal is to get PR’s across the board every time we compete,” he said. “Heading into state, we are definitely the strongest we have ever been.”
No matter what happens in Abilene, it has already been a historic year for the Bulldogs. Fourteen athletes competed in West. They racked up 10 total medals, scored 38 total points and placed second as a team. All of those numbers were school records. As a result of their showing at regionals, Hoffmeyer and McDonald are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 181-pound weight class in the state.
The most dramatic moment in West might have been Hare’s final attempt on the final lift of the day. Competing in the new 308-pound weight class, he was the last lifter still going, as events proceed from lightest weight to heaviest weight. He not only secured a spot to the state meet with his final attempt in the dead lift, but he set the regional record as well, hoisting 530 pounds.
“That was my biggest moment,” he said. “It was a payoff of a lot of hard work, and it was pretty special.”
All of the current attention in Bosqueville is locked in on Abilene this weekend, but Finnell said this group has set a new standard. In particular, he will look to Summa, the only underclassman to qualify for state, to lead the team moving forward.
“We expect him to be a multi-year champion,” Finnell said. “He has a chance to be the strongest lifter to ever come out of Bosqueville.”
The Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships begin with weigh-ins from 6-8 a.m. on Saturday. Opening Ceremonies will take place at 8:30 am, and the bars will be loaded at 8:45 am. All tickets are $5 for ages 5 and up. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by going to www.taylorcountyexpocenter.com. Tickets ordered online will be held at will call.