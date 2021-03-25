Competitive, opportunistic Bulldogs ready to growl at state powerlifting meet

Coming off a record-breaking performance at regionals, the five members of the Bosqueville boys powerlifting team heading to the state meet in Abilene this weekend said two things are motivating them. The first is the lingering letdown from their season getting canceled last year right about this same time due to COVID-19.

The other, even stronger driving force? Each other.

“Last year we didn’t get to have regionals,” Bosqueville powerlifting coach Mike Finnell said. “We were just about to go to weigh-in when we got word it was canceled. It was a huge disappointment, but I think that disappointment probably fueled their fire to work a little bit harder this year. Now they are are appreciating and taking advantage of the opportunity.”

The five appreciative and opportunistic Bulldogs are Larson Hoffmeyer, Dauvo McDonald, Michael Hare, Willie Burns and Jagger Summa. The first four are seniors, while Summa is a sophomore. In a sport where it seems like the focus could be on individual accomplishments, Burns said it was definitely his teammates that spurred him on.

“Our group keeps each other motivated and accountable,” he said. “We are competitive, and we push each other.”

Finnell echoed Burns’ sentiments.