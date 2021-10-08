Connally 28, Robinson 7

With a chance to hit the reset button, both teams came out hungry and scored touchdowns in the first quarter. Robinson (1-5, 0-1) tied the game at 7 late in the opening quarter on Casan Mahan’s 5-yard run up the middle following a fourth-down conversion from the Rockets moments earlier.

But Connally (2-3, 1-0) responded with 21 unanswered points to pull away. Tre Wisner ran for two touchdowns to spark the Cadets’ effective running game and Germone Powell and Jelani McDonald ran for a score apiece. McDonald, the quarterback, showed some nifty moves on that broken-play score late in the third quarter, as he bobbled the snap off the turf before taking off on the 45-yard scoot, eluding tackles as he flew down the sideline.