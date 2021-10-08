 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connally 28, Robinson 7
0 comments
high school football ROUNDUP

Connally 28, Robinson 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Connally

Connally's Ah'Quavion Leathers (10), Tre Wisner (1), Germone Powell (20) Jamarie Wiggins (7) and Jesse Narvaez (56).

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Cadets started out District 9-4A play right, taking down the Rockets to open district on the winning track.

With a chance to hit the reset button, both teams came out hungry and scored touchdowns in the first quarter. Robinson (1-5, 0-1) tied the game at 7 late in the opening quarter on Casan Mahan’s 5-yard run up the middle following a fourth-down conversion from the Rockets moments earlier.

But Connally (2-3, 1-0) responded with 21 unanswered points to pull away. Tre Wisner ran for two touchdowns to spark the Cadets’ effective running game and Germone Powell and Jelani McDonald ran for a score apiece. McDonald, the quarterback, showed some nifty moves on that broken-play score late in the third quarter, as he bobbled the snap off the turf before taking off on the 45-yard scoot, eluding tackles as he flew down the sideline.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert