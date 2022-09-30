Connally 45, Springtown 27

In Springtown, Kobe Black busted loose for four first-half touchdowns as the Cadets (4-2) opened up a 32-point halftime lead and eased to the win.

Black scored his first touchdown 20 seconds into the game as he exploded for a 40-yard run. He added two more touchdowns to open up a 22-0 lead before Springtown got on the board midway through the second quarter.

Black then showed his defensive skills as he intercepted a pass and returned it for a 76-yard touchdown late in the second quarter as the Cadets went into halftime with a 38-6 lead.