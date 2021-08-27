Connally 56, Waxahachie Life 6

WAXAHACHIE — The Cadets marched the life out of Waxahachie Life.

Connally’s Tre Wisner and Jelani McDonald combined for six touchdown runs as the Cadets steamrolled the Mustangs.

Wisner broke out as a sophomore last year, and has garnered a slew of recruiting interest from Division I programs. He is expected to have an even bigger junior year in 2021, and didn’t disappoint in his season opener, though he had plenty of assistance from McDonald.

Connally (1-0) built a 43-0 lead before Waxahachie Life ever dented the scoreboard. The Cadet defense also got in on the fun, scoring on a fumble return in the fourth quarter.

Connally should get a stiffer test next week when it faces off against longtime rival La Vega.