Connally boys display terrific teamwork in capturing 18-4A crown

By sharing the ball during the game, the Connally Cadets were able to share the shiniest of balls afterward.
You know, the golden one that goes to the district champions.
No. 13 Connally exhibited great unselfishness in passing its way past Mexia, 54-46, on Tuesday night at the Cadet Gym. In the process, Connally (27-3, 9-1) captured the outright District 18-4A championship trophy.
“I’m proud of those guys. We were able to bounce back,” said veteran Connally coach Quinton Snell. “We’ve been going through some stuff, but just coming together at the right moments really lets me know that we’ve got some good kids in our program.”
Snell gives all 10 of his varsity players solid minutes, often rotating in an entire new five-man unit. And several of those guys are capable of going out and getting 20 points on their own on a given night.
But this was an exercise in generosity, a true team effort.
“That was a big emphasis for us, to try to make sure we did a good job of sharing the ball,” Snell said. “Mexia is good, they’re good. They’ve got some talent, they’ve got some length, they posed some problems for us. But that was a big emphasis for us tonight and moving forward, to try to really do a good job of sharing the ball.”
Mexia (20-14, 4-6) is headed to Class 3A next school year after the most recent UIL realignment, but not before the Blackcats engage in a play-in game with China Spring later this week for the final playoff berth out of the district. China Spring defeated Robinson, 55-50, on Tuesday to also finish 4-6 in district play, and the Cougars and Blackcats split their two matchups.
Certainly, Mexia made Connally work for this one. The Cadets opened up a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter when Jelani McDonald slashed to the basket and took a feed from a teammate to score. But the Blackcats scratched their way back behind the sharp play of junior guard and team captain Landon Anderson.
Anderson’s steal and subsequent layup with 2:28 to go trimmed Connally’s lead to 50-41. On the next trip downcourt, Connally guard Tre Wisner showed off some magician-level levitation on a driving bucket in traffic. But then Mexia’s Shemariah Fullylove ensured that the Blackcat fans would wholeheartedly adore his shooting by connecting on a clutch 3-pointer. After a defensive stop, Anderson drew a foul for Mexia and knocked down two free throws to whittle the gap to a two-possession game at 52-46 with 55 seconds to go.
Connally persevered. Kobe Black surged to the goal for a driving layup to push the Cadet lead back to eight, and after Mexia failed to score on its ensuing possession, the Cadets were able to dribble out the clock on a satisfying — if slightly blood pressure-raising — triumph.
“Coach Snell won’t sleep good tonight. That was it,” Snell said, when asked about his message to his team during Mexia’s rally. “They said, ‘Yes sir. We’re going to make sure you sleep good tonight.’ Hopefully, I will.”
If his Cadets keep playing the kind of team ball they displayed in this one, Snell shouldn’t need any Melatonin to catch his Z’s. From the outset, Connally whipped the ball around the perimeter with rapid-fire ball movement, forcing Mexia to scramble.
But where the Cadets really dazzle is in the transition game. It helps having a finisher like McDonald on the court, as the smooth 6-foot-3 junior is capable of winning many a high school dunk contest. He twice got loose for breakaway slams in the first half, including one that should make Connally’s season-ending highlight reel.
Three minutes into the second quarter, Jy’lon Nobles corralled a loose ball and kicked it upcourt to Black, who had shot ahead of the defense. Black swooped in for an apparent layup, but instead passed the ball off the backboard to the trailing McDonald, for the electrifying finishing dunk.
Don’t worry — McDonald returned the favor plenty. He exemplified Connally’s unselfishness as well as anyone. In the third quarter, he could have easily laid the ball in himself on a breakaway chance, but waited a beat for the charging Jemarie Wiggins to arrive, dishing it off to his teammate for the score instead.
McDonald finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Black went for 13 points, while Wiggins had eight points, five rebounds and four steals and Kaiden Turner tallied eight points, six boards and a block. Turner, a versatile if somewhat gravity-bound 6-3 post, craftily used the head fake to his advantage all night to free himself up for good looks.
Anderson dropped in 10 of his team-high 15 points for Mexia in the fourth quarter.
As much as the Cadets enjoyed themselves during the game, they cut loose even more in the postgame celebration. A coach went and retrieved the gold 18-4A championship trophy, and they huddled around it, dancing and laughing and informing the trophy of their love for it.
Hey, they earned the right to act goofy and party. In this district, it’s hard-earned.
“We always feel like we’re battle-tested coming out of this district,” Snell said. “The only way to really prove it is to go take care of business once we’re in the playoffs. I don’t know the outcome of some of the other games, but I know there were some real good, tough basketball games, because that’s what this district is about.”
No. 13 Lorena 55, Riesel 35
RIESEL — The Leopards appear to be peaking at the perfect time.
Lorena seized its 20th win of the season and in the process completed a perfect 14-0 run through the District 17-3A schedule. Not too shabby for a team that didn’t have its full complement of players until late December after the school’s run to the state championship in football. The Leopards also went 6-13 in nondistrict action against a rugged slate of mostly higher-classification foes.
But they’ve now won 15 in a row as they gear up for the playoffs, including the past two by a combined 51 points.
GIRLS Connally 69, Jasper 56
GRAPELAND — Battle-tested Connally outgunned Jasper in a hard-fought Class 4A bi-district clash to advance to the area round.
Connally (22-8) advanced to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of District 18-4A, but managed to put together an efficient overall effort in bouncing Jasper (21-13), the second seed out of 17-4A.
Connally will face Lake Belton later this week, at a site and time to be announced.