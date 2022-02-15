Connally boys display terrific teamwork in capturing 18-4A crown

By sharing the ball during the game, the Connally Cadets were able to share the shiniest of balls afterward.

You know, the golden one that goes to the district champions.

No. 13 Connally exhibited great unselfishness in passing its way past Mexia, 54-46, on Tuesday night at the Cadet Gym. In the process, Connally (27-3, 9-1) captured the outright District 18-4A championship trophy.

“I’m proud of those guys. We were able to bounce back,” said veteran Connally coach Quinton Snell. “We’ve been going through some stuff, but just coming together at the right moments really lets me know that we’ve got some good kids in our program.”

Snell gives all 10 of his varsity players solid minutes, often rotating in an entire new five-man unit. And several of those guys are capable of going out and getting 20 points on their own on a given night.

But this was an exercise in generosity, a true team effort.