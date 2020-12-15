Connally boys lock down Lorena in second half for 46-35 win

LORENA — Breaking up is hard to do, so why even do it?
When Lorena dropped from Class 4A to 3A in the most recent UIL realignment, it didn’t necessarily bid a forever farewell to all its old pals. Case in point: The basketball coaches at Lorena and Connally — Quinton Snell for the Cadets and Matt Jackson for the Leopards — wanted to continue their series, because both coaches agreed that games against the other made their teams better.
On this night, Connally proved to be the better team, as the Cadets carved out some elbow room in the third quarter on their way to a 46-35 grind-the-gears kind of victory over the Leopards on Tuesday at the Lorena Gym.
The game was tight much of the way, and both coaches echoed a similar evaluation of their team afterward. That being: Love the effort, still have a long way to go.
“That’s what nondistrict is,” Lorena’s Jackson said. “That’s why we’re scheduling Connally and La Vega and Academy and Grandview. We’re in a stretch right now where we’re just playing some of the toughest teams we’re going to see. We’re just trying to figure it out.”
The Cadets, a perennial contender for district titles and regional tournament berths, are still in that crawl-before-you-walk kind of stage, too. Connally (7-1) opened the game with three sophomores, a freshman and one senior in the starting lineup.
Kind of a young bunch, isn’t it?
“Ain’t no kind of a young team, it is a young team,” Snell said, chuckling. “We’ve got one guy with three years of varsity experience (Kavian Gaither), and other than that, that’s just it right now. There’s a lot that we have to try to get fixed, being with the experience that they’re lacking right now. Other than that, the thing that we ask all our guys in our program, whenever you strap it up and get out here and play, you play hard. I think for the most part, we played hard.”
Connally tossed in 11 of the game’s first 15 points, including a corner 3-pointer from freshman Kobe Black. But Lorena hustled around and made the Cadets work for everything, and refused to go away. The Leopards fought back within 15-10 when McCray Lewis pocketed a steal and breakaway layup with five seconds left in the first quarter.
Snell said that Lorena’s defense excels at “making any offense stagnant,” and the Cadets’ flow dried up to start the second quarter. The Leopards proved pesky and wormed their way into the passing lanes, holding Connally without a point for nearly six minutes. In the meantime, Lorena outscored the Cadets, 7-0, in that stretch, and took their first lead at 17-15 when Peyton Robertson pump-faked a defender off his feet and banked in a runner.
But Connally didn’t panic. The Cadets finally broke their scoring drought when Tre Wisner fed Kaiden Turner for a basket in the paint at the 2:06 mark of the quarter. The next time down Wisner again set up Turner, this time for an open 10-foot jumper, and Connally pushed back in front, eventually taking a 22-19 lead into the halftime break.
One reason Connally didn’t freak out was the steadying influence of Gaither. The senior guard — who doubles as Connally’s top football star — happily tackled much of the dirty work. Though he scored only six points, he impacted the game in a variety of ways, and chipped in six rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists.
“He is Kavian Gaither, he is KG,” Snell said. “Just like in football, if we need somebody to do something, everybody’s mindset or thought process goes to KG, because he’ll do it. If we need somebody to play offensive guard, what about KG? Know what I’m sayin? He’s that kind of guy.
"Team-first guy, will do anything to help his team. Just a good kid. He’s played quarterback for us, so he understands what needs to happen in the event that things start to get a little hectic.”
In the third quarter, it was Lorena’s turn to endure a bit of a drought. Connally limited the Leopards (7-3) to only three points in the first four minutes of the second half, allowing the Cadets to widen the gap. Though Lorena’s Graham Goolsby tried to keep his team close, knocking down a 3-pointer late in the quarter, Connally had the answer. The Cadets scored again on the next trip down, when Germone Powell hit Jelani McDonald with a lob for a midair lay-in and a 35-27 lead through three quarters.
Lorena had some opportunities, but suffered through a rough shooting night. Nevertheless, Jackson was pleased with his group’s hard-nosed play.
“That’s one thing about them. There’s a lot of areas we can improve at, and I will say their effort is always there,” Jackson said. “I’m never disappointed in their effort, their attitude or anything like that. We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, and I feel like that’s a strength of our team. The last two games we hadn’t shot it very well. We’ve just got to show back up tomorrow at the gym and figure out a way to get the ball to go in the round circle.”
No Lorena player cracked double figures, as Vrail George led the way with eight points. Goolsby made just the one 3-point try out of an array of attempts and finished with seven points, but he did hustle his way to a team-high nine rebounds to go with two assists.
Connally’s McDonald, a smooth sophomore, led all scorers with 14 points, while junior Jamarie Wiggins battled inside on his way to 10. McDonald also delivered the highlight play of the night when he snatched a long rebound, angled out ahead of everyone in the open court, then flushed a dunk while drawing a foul from Lorena’s scrambling McCray Lewis with 2:54 to go in the game.
