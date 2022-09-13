Connally, Bremond 10th in state football rankings; La Vega, Temple drop out

Beating traditional powers finally paid off for the Connally Cadets, who entered the Texas Football rankings at No. 10 this week after holding off the Yoemen in Cameron, 45-40, a week after a 1-point road win over then-No. 4 La Vega. The Cadets (3-0) also hammered Mexia 65-20, in Week 1.

Speaking of tradition-rich programs, Bremond (3-0) is another newcomer to the rankings, earning the 10th spot in Class 2A Division II after a convincing 50-22 drubbing of Grapeland, the Tigers' third 50-point outing of the year.

La Vega finds itself at 1-2 after three games following a humbling 41-14 loss to Midlothian Heritage, while Temple (2-1) struggled to score late in a 45-35 loss to opportunistic College Station. With the losses, the Pirates and Wildcats, previously ranked No. 9 and No. 22 respectively, now find themselves on the outside looking in.

Lorena (3-0) continued its winning ways and advanced one spot to No. 3 after Brock, last year's state finalist who the Leopards felled 35-18 at AT&T Stadium, fell out of the rankings with its third nondistrict loss, all against Class 4A opponents.

Chilton (3-0) and Oglesby (3-0) are both ranked No. 7 now, gaining in their respective classes this week with easy wins and losses by teams ahead of them.

No. 2 China Spring (3-0), No. 3 Crawford (3-0), No. 2 Mart (3-0), No. 2 Abbott (3-0) and No. 7 Jonesboro (2-1) all maintained their rankings this week after comfortable wins.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Austin Akins, 56-6 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 55-25 2

3 Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Cedar Hill, 47-6 3

4 Duncanville (2-0) Idle:, 4

5 Katy (3-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 14-13 5

6 Denton Guyer (3-0) W: Lancaster, 50-27 6

7 Humble Atascocita (2-1) W: Henderson (Nev) Liberty, 45-8 10

8 Cibolo Steele (3-0) W: Hutto, 49-16 13

9 Allen (2-1) W: Arlington Martin, 27-16 23

10 Dallas Highland Park (3-0) W: Richardson Lake Highlands, 52-21 12

11 Arlington Martin (2-1) L: Allen, 27-16 9

12 Katy Tompkins (2-1) L: Katy, 14-13 11

13 DeSoto (2-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-23 15

14 SA Northside Brennan (2-1) W: San Antonio Harlan, 48-10 14

15 Spring Westfield (2-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 55-25 7

16 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 38-6 16

17 Prosper (3-0) W: Rockwall, 19-11 17

18 Dripping Springs (2-0) Idle:, 18

19 Austin Vandegrift (2-1) W: Waco Midway, 45-0 20

20 Round Rock (3-0) W: Cedar Park, 24-7 21

21 Rockwall (2-1) L: Prosper, 19-11 8

22 Klein Cain (3-0) W: Cypress Falls, 49-14 24

23 Jersey Village (3-0) W: Cypress Springs, 24-21 19

24 Waxahachie (3-0) W: Grand Prairie, 49-7 25

25 The Woodlands (2-1) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 45-17 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Temple

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Longview (3-0) W: Tyler Legacy, 69-0 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (3-0) W: Dallas White, 70-17 4

3 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) Idle 6

4 Denton Ryan (1-1) W: Azle, 63-14 7

5 College Station (2-1) W: Temple, 45-35 9

6 Richmond Foster (3-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 41-0 10

7 Aledo (1-2) W: Justin Northwest, 49-20 NR

8 Frisco Reedy (3-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 13-7 NR

9 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, 13-7 2

10 Amarillo Tascosa (2-1) L: Odessa Permian, 13-12 5

Dropped out: No. 3 A&M Consolidated, No. 8 Lancaster

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Argyle (3-0) W: Grapevine, 31-15 1

2 WF Rider (3-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 28-24 2

3 Liberty Hill (2-1) W: Georgetown, 49-35 4

4 Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) W: Alief Taylor, 47-0 5

5 Texarkana Texas (2-1) W: Benton (LA), 46-35 7

6 Colleyville Heritage (2-1) W: Ennis, 23-20 9

7 Midlothian Heritage (2-1) W: Waco La Vega, 41-14 NR

8 Grapevine (2-1) L: Argyle, 31-15 6

9 Montgomery Lake Creek (3-0) W: Waller, 57-14 NR

10 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 27-6 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Lucas Lovejoy, No. 8 Dallas South Oak Cliff, No. 10 Austin LBJ

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (3-0) W: Decatur, 52-34 1

2 China Spring (3-0) W: Mexia, 63-7 2

3 Celina (3-0) W: Spring Legacy, 60-22 3

4 CC Calallen (4-0) W: CC Flour Bluff, 40-7 4

5 Boerne (3-0) W: San Antonio Antonian, 45-34 5

6 Anna (3-0) W: Van Alstyne, 68-25 6

7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-1) W: Bridge City, 41-7 8

8 Lumberton (2-1) W: Nacogdoches, 52-6 NR

9 Beeville Jones (3-0) W: Bishop, 47-14 NR

10 Dumas (2-1) W: Perryton, 27-25 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Navasota, No. 9 La Vega

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 41-0 1

2 Gilmer (3-0) W: Paris, 50-7 2

3 WF Hirschi (3-0) W: Springtown, 50-27 3

4 Cuero (3-0) W: Yoakum, 75-6 5

5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Midland Christian, 48-28 6

6 Wimberley (3-0) W: Brock, 32-23 7

7 Glen Rose (3-0) W: Graham, 49-14 8

8 Silsbee (3-0) W: Nederland, 24-16 9

9 Bellville (3-0) W: Navasota, 35-0 10

10 Connally (3-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 45-40 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 West Orange-Stark

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Franklin (3-0) W: Diboll, 35-23 1

2 Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-38 2

3 Lorena (2-1) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 58-30 4

4 Columbus (3-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 49-0 5

5 Grandview (2-1) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 53-0 6

6 Malakoff (2-1) W: Salado, 29-27 7

7 Shallowater (3-0) W: Hereford, 55-18 9

8 Bushland (3-0) W: Childress, 43-0 10

9 Breckenridge (3-0) W: Cisco, 30-27 NR

10 Hallettsville (3-0) W: Van Vleck, 42-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Brock, No. 8 Edna

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Gunter (2-0) W: Trinity Christian-Addison, 41-0 1

2 Holliday (3-0) W: Idalou, 37-7 3

3 Newton (2-1) W: Jasper, 20-6 5

4 New London West Rusk (2-1) W: Mineola, 45-13 7

5 Rogers (3-0) W: Troy, 28-21 NR

6 Bells (2-1) W: Paris Chisum, 48-6 NR

7 Canadian (1-2) L: Elk City (Okla), 37-36 (OT) 4

8 Henrietta (3-0) W: Bowie, 29-26 NR

9 Poth (2-1) L: Shiner, 22-21 6

10 Daingerfield (2-1) L: Timpson, 54-28 2

Dropped out: No. 8 DeKalb, No. 9 New Waverly, No. 10 Idalou

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Timpson (3-0) W: Daingerfield, 54-28 1

2 Hawley (3-0) W: Eastland, 36-12 2

3 Crawford (3-0) W: Rio Vista, 43-0 3

4 Shiner (2-1) W: Poth, 22-21 4

5 Coleman (3-0) W: Brady, 56-24 5

6 Refugio (2-1) W: Edna, 40-26 7

7 Stratford (3-0) W: Gruver, 60-0 8

8 Cisco (2-1) L: Breckenridge, 30-27 6

9 Centerville (2-1) W: Teague, 44-29 9

10 Tolar (3-0) W: Flower Mount Coram Deo, 56-7 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Albany (3-0) W: Seymour, 27-13 1

2 Mart (3-0) W: Italy, 68-7 2

3 Burton (3-0) W: Schulenburg, 56-41 5

4 Wellington (2-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 42-0 4

5 Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 56-6 6

6 Muenster (1-2) W: Windthorst, 31-13 2

7 Chilton (3-0) W: Normangee, 64-6 8

8 Price Carlisle (3-0) W: Arp, 60-30 10

9 Santo (3-0) W: Hamilton, 27-0 NR

10 Bremond (3-0) W: Grapeland, 50-22 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Windthorst, No. 9 Tenaha

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (3-0) W: Rankin, 59-58 1

2 Abbott (3-0) W: Keene, 56-0 2

3 May (3-0) W: Knox City, 81-58 3

4 Garden City (3-0) W: Midland Trinity, 61-0 4

5 Gail Borden County (3-0) W: Cladue, 65-20 6

6 Rankin (2-1) L: Westbrook, 59-58 5

7 Jonesboro (2-1) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 52-37 7

8 Happy (2-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 64-14 8

9 Mertzon Irion County (3-0) W: Roby, 57-0 9

10 Ira (3-0) W: Jayton, 55-33 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Turkey Valley

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (2-0) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (3-0) W: Lometa, 68-22 2

3 Balmorhea (2-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 97-76 3

4 Cherokee (3-0) W: Evant, 60-6 6

5 Oakwood (3-0) W: Aquilla, 66-20 7

6 Loraine (3-0) W: Klondike, 60-40 9

7 Oglesby (3-0) W: Covington, 50-34 10

8 Jayton (1-2) L: Ira, 50-33 4

9 Sanderson (3-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 44-28 NR

10 Bluff Dale (3-0) W: Sidney, 70-22 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Whitharral, No. 8 Klondike

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0) W: Austin LBJ, 44-21 1

2 Dallas Christian (3-0) W: Dallas First Baptist, 58-0 2

3 Austin Regents (3-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 40-0 3

4 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: FW Nolan, 45-28 5

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (3-0) W: Grapevine Faith, 23-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Fort Bend Christian

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (3-0) W: Houston Grace Christian, 50-0 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) W: Austin Veritas, 80-24 3

3 Plano Coram Deo (3-0) W: Rockwall Providence, 58-0 5

4 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) Idle 4

5 Lantana Harvest Christian (2-0) W: Greenville Christian, 74-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Austin Veritas