Connally Cadets earning their stripes, pick up season sweep of La Vega

Another day, another blowout for the sixth-ranked La Vega Lady Pirates.

They walloped Connally for the second time in a week’s span — just like they’ve blown out everyone else — and afterward seized hold of a golden basketball trophy as the outright District 18-4A champions.

Yet again, they put their dominance on display, behind a frenetic, turnover-inducing pressure defense and an aggressive mindset on the offensive end. These Lady Pirates (28-4 overall, 9-0 district) have eaten their district foes for breakfast, thanks to a fast-break attack that can cover the court faster than it takes to microwave a donut.

Even with a stretch of offensive stagnation at the start of the second half, La Vega still rolled. Connally (19-8, 4-4) trimmed a 17-point down to 27-14 at the 5:19 mark of the third following a Katrina Greer putback and free throw. But La Vega’s defense still made it harrowing for the Lady Cadets, and the Lady Pirates finally broke their scoring drought when Andrea Johnson dropped in a transition layup at the 4:09 mark. That loosened up La Vega, and the baskets came easier thereafter.

Johnson topped all scorers with 18 points, while Parr and Willis had nine apiece. Greer led Connally with seven points.