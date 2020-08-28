Connally Cadets roar past No. 7 Sunnyvale, 46-25

“Our kids did a great job and hats off to our coaching staff to get a game plan together with no film on these guys,” Anderson said. “Our defense did a heck of a job. We like to play defense and run the ball.”

With Idaho commitment Tyler Webb transferring from Midway to Connally for his senior year at quarterback, Gaither moved to tailback and showed a lot of the moves that made him a 1,700-yard rusher as a junior last season.

Gaither was the workhorse as he ran 32 times while Wisner needed just 14 carries to pick up his 266 yards.

The game started on a bad note for the Cadets when Landry Laird perfectly read Webb’s pass and returned the interception for a 53-yard touchdown just 1:37 into the game to give the Raiders a quick 8-0 lead.

But Webb quickly made up for the interception by breaking loose for 42 yards to set up Wisner’s 21-yard touchdown run around the right side. Gaither ran for the two-point conversion to give the Cadets an 8-8 tie.