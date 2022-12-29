Connally girls, La Vega boys make MT Rice finals

Third-ranked Connally went 1-1 on the second day of the MT Rice tournament, picking up a 45-19 victory over Waxahachie Life on Thursday morning but falling 54-50 to the Camberwell girls JV squad from Australia.

Despite the loss to the Dragons, the Cadets clinched a spot in the championship match, finishing 2-1 in Pool A. Connally will take on Kinkaid, the winner of Pool A at 3-0, in the final at 3 p.m. Friday at Midway High.

Senior forward Casey Springer led all scorers with 12 points while juniors Cyncere McDonald and Katrina Greer posted nine each. Camberwell guards Bailey O’Hara and Jasmine Chan-Clayton each put up 10 points. Eight of the nine Dragons players to step onto the court scored points against the Cadets.

“Our intensity was really good at the beginning of the game,” said Connally head coach Gil Beckham. “The girls played extremely hard and executed the game plan good. It felt like, down the stretch, (Camberwell’s) length and their rebounding kind of got us overall.”

Connally trailed at the half but came out of the break with renewed energy in a fast paced third, going on a 4-0 run on a pair of free throws by McDonald and a jumper by sophomore guard Tynia Minnitt. O’Hara answered with a layup and Greer scored on the offensive rebound in the following possession.

Dragons guard Olivia Siegle rolled in with a jumper and after a two-minute scoring drought from both teams, Chan-Clayton sunk a shot from the outside.

Connally junior guard Alise Medlock went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe and with under a minute left to play the quarter, junior forward Serenity Cade-Williams added a jumper. Greer closed out the run with a free throw. Just as the buzzer went off, Camberwell center Hannah Morsi sneaked in a jumper.

The intensity picked up in the final quarter as Dragons guard Maddy Howell skipped in for a bucket while Springer and Siegle traded layups in the following minute. The Cadets got within a point of Camberwell thanks to a 5-0 run.

Greer tapped in a rebound for a score and got fouled 20 seconds later to add a free throw. Junior guard Ja’Mya Brown completed the run with a jumper before Dragons forward Tahlia Noisette picked up a foul call for a free shot.

The Cadets grabbed a brief lead for the first time since the first quarter when Minnitt iced a trey. But Noisette spoiled the celebration with a 3 of her own to retake the lead for Camberwell.

Connally kept on the Dragons’ heels but a few missed free throws by the Cadets kept them at bay. Meanwhile, Camberwell executed a few free shots of their own and a layup by Springer proved the last shot in the scorebook for Connally before time ran out.

The Cadets grabbed a small advantage to start the game but a pair of three-pointers put the Dragons ahead early. Camberwell ended the first with 15-12 advantage and went into the break ahead, 31-25.

Camberwell finished 2-1 as well thanks to a win over Waxahachie Life on Wednesday, but a loss to Bosqueville left them in second. The Bulldogs rounded out the three-way tie in the group with wins over both its opponents on Thursday, defeating Camberwell 39-31 and Waxahachie Life 32-20.

Bosqueville decided not to play Friday despite finishing third, leaving Waxahachie Life to take its place.

In Pool B, Groesbeck finished 0-3, falling 56-19 to Kinkaid and 43-31 to Axtel on day two. Axtel wrapped up pool play at 2-1 with wins over the Goats and Tide Haven but also opted out of playing Friday.

Division II Boys

La Vega swept through pool play for a championship game spot.

The Pirates snatched a spot in the MT Rice Division II championship after sweeping through pool play. Following their win over Groesbeck in the opener, the Pirates defeated West, 43-28, and the Midway JV team, 51-42.

La Vega will take on Glen Rose, the winner of Pool A at 3-0, at 4:30 p.m. at Midway High School.

Although the first quarter was close between the Pirates and the Trojans, La Vega held West to just two buckets in the second going into the half with a 10-point advantage. The Pirates used a 13-point third quarter to pad their lead and although they only scored four points in the fourth, they were able to hold on for the win.

Against the Panthers, La Vega pulled off a comeback, trailing 23-17 at halftime. The Pirates picked up the defense out of the break, holding Midway to eight points while scoring 15 to get ahead. Then a 19-point fourth sealed the deal.

Midway finished third in Pool B with a 1-2 record while Groesbeck defeated West in the nightcap to take the No. 2 spot at 2-1. The Trojans went 0-3 after a loss to Midway on Wednesday and will take on Camberwell’s JV squad in the fourth-place matchup at 9 a.m.

Cameron Yoe bounced back from a 65-56 loss to Glen Rose in the morning to stomp Robinson with a 73-43 victory Thursday afternoon in Pool A competition.

“We’ve had some highs and low during these tournaments,” said Yoemen head coach Calvin King. “You see a lot of different looks, l lot of different presses, zone offense. It’s really why we come to these tournaments, to work on our stuff. This tournament, we played a tough Glen Rose team and the type of talent, the type of teams here, just helps us get better.”

Four Yoemen scored in double digits with senior guard JW Hollas putting up 16 and junior guard Braylen Drake posting 15. Senior forward Charlie Mayer and senior guard Pharell Hemphill added 12 points.

Robinson senior guard Jon Cole Johnson and sophomore forward Landen Tumbo paced the Rockets with eight points each, with all of Tumbo’s points coming off the bench in the final quarter.

After a 23-point first quarter and an 18 point second, Cameron went into the break ahead 41-20. Out of the half, Hollas got an explosive third quarter rolling with a 3-pointer and Mayer added consecutive layups before Hollas closed the run with one of his own.

Robinson junior guard Trevor Stephens broke the scoring drought for the Rockets in the third with a jumper. Mayer was fouled three seconds later and aced a pair of free throws to further pad the advantage.

Hollas drew cheers from the Yoemen bench as he swatted away a shot from Rockets sophomore forward Tyler Gray. Hemphill drove in for a layup in the ensuing possession.

Johnson was able to sneak in a free throw for Robinson but Mayer picked up a pair of free shots at the other end in response. Senior guard Trayjen Wilcox added a layup.

Junior forward Matthew Nevarez, who was perfect from the charity stripe, picked up a foul to add two in favor of the Rockets. Wilcox picked up a pair of fouls and posted a layup to give the Yoemen four.

Yoe senior guard Ryan Host sunk a bucket from the corner for 3 and with just under a minute in the third, sophomore forward Tyrone Blaylock grabbed a rebound for a layup under the post. Ty Rittenbaugh and Aiden Stanford closed out the period with a free throw and a layup.

The fourth went favorably for the Rockets as they posted 15 points after being held to just eight in the previous quarter. Shots weren’t landing for the Yoemen who scored just six in the final eight minutes of the game. But with such a hefty lead, Cameron Yoe opted to give the bench some playing time.

Tumbo came in hot with a jumper and Yoemen senior Connor Barton answered in kind but Tumbo drove in a layup in the following possession. Nevarez was right behind him with a layup of his own and pair of free throws off a technical.

The Yoemen went 0-for-4 from the line while the Rockets sunk 3-of-6 after a series of fouls from both sides. Cameron Yoe was able to add three more points in the final two minutes while Robinson scored four to close out the game.

Cameron Yoe finished second in the group with a 2-1 record and will face Groesbeck, the second place finisher in Pool B at 2-1, at 3 p.m. Robinson also finished 2-1 after defeating the Camberwell boys JV team 52-50. The Rockets will take on the Midway JV squad at 12 p.m. Both games will be at River Valley Middle School.