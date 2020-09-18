Connally holds on for 14-7 bounce-back win over Palestine

Needing a win after losing two straight games, Connally turned to its defense to deliver every big stop Friday night.
After allowing a touchdown on Palestine’s first drive, the Cadets held the Wildcats scoreless for the last 43 minutes of the game to hold on to a 14-7 win at Mac Peoples Stadium.
With linebacker LaMarcus McDonald leading the way, the Cadets (2-2) held the Wildcats (2-2) to 179 yards total offense. All of Palestine’s yardage came on the ground as quarterback De’myzjean Martin missed all five of his pass attempts.
“I was proud of our effort and extremely proud of our defense,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “They kept us in the ballgame all night. I mean our defensive line plays extremely hard and our defensive staff prepared well and put in the time. Our kids prepared well and we’ve got a pretty good linebacker named LaMarcus McDonald.”
Senior Kavian Gaither played quarterback for the Cadets since starter Tyler Webb was out with an injury, which Anderson described as day to day.
After starting at quarterback throughout Connally’s 12-1 season in 2019, Gaither played running back the first three games this year. But he looked comfortable at his old position as he hit four of six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown and ran 28 times for a game-high 101 yards and another score.
“Kavian handled it great and we knew he would,” Anderson said. “He did it 13 games last year.”
Taking the opening kickoff, the Wildcats moved 64 yards on nine plays for the game’s first touchdown.
Shedrick Dudley popped around the left side for a nine-yard touchdown as Palestine grabbed a 7-0 lead with 7:02 left in the first quarter.
Connally moved 71 yards to Palestine’s 9-yard line, but failed to score when Ralph Morales missed a 26-yard field goal.
But Gaither delivered for the Cadets when he spotted McDonald streaking behind the Palestine defense for a 63-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-7 tie with 7:39 left in the second quarter.
The Cadets drove 56 yards to the 15 on their last drive of the first half. But on the final play, Robert Alston sacked Gaither for an 11-yard loss back to the 26 as time expired.
“We should have scored on those two drives in the first half,” Anderson said. “Hats off to Palestine. Coach (Lance) Angel has a good ballclub. They’re going to compete for a district championship over there in East Texas.”
On the first drive of the third quarter, Gaither scored on a two-yard touchdown run as the Cadets took a 14-7 lead. The key play was Tre Wisner’s 31-yard run on which he reversed field to his left before he was tackled at the 20.
The Wildcats then moved to Connally’s 34, but on fourth-and-seven McDonald nailed Jermeny Walker for a three-yard loss.
Palestine had one last chance in the fourth quarter, but McDonald came through again as he chased Tawain Cook for a 10-yard loss back to Palestine’s 30 on third down to force a punt.
Getting the ball with 3:02 remaining, Gaither picked up a first down for the Cadets before they ran out the clock to secure the win.
Week 4 high school football photos
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!