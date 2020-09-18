Connally holds on for 14-7 bounce-back win over Palestine

“Kavian handled it great and we knew he would,” Anderson said. “He did it 13 games last year.”

Taking the opening kickoff, the Wildcats moved 64 yards on nine plays for the game’s first touchdown.

Shedrick Dudley popped around the left side for a nine-yard touchdown as Palestine grabbed a 7-0 lead with 7:02 left in the first quarter.

Connally moved 71 yards to Palestine’s 9-yard line, but failed to score when Ralph Morales missed a 26-yard field goal.

But Gaither delivered for the Cadets when he spotted McDonald streaking behind the Palestine defense for a 63-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-7 tie with 7:39 left in the second quarter.

The Cadets drove 56 yards to the 15 on their last drive of the first half. But on the final play, Robert Alston sacked Gaither for an 11-yard loss back to the 26 as time expired.

“We should have scored on those two drives in the first half,” Anderson said. “Hats off to Palestine. Coach (Lance) Angel has a good ballclub. They’re going to compete for a district championship over there in East Texas.”