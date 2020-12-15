Connally locks down Lorena in second half for 46-35 win

Kind of a young bunch, isn’t it?

“Ain’t no kind of a young team, it is a young team,” Snell said, chuckling. “We’ve got one guy with three years of varsity experience (Kavian Gaither), and other than that, that’s just it right now. There’s a lot that we have to try to get fixed, being with the experience that they’re lacking right now. Other than that, the thing that we ask all our guys in our program, whenever you strap it up and get out here and play, you play hard. I think for the most part, we played hard.”

Connally tossed in 11 of the game’s first 15 points, including a corner 3-pointer from freshman Kobe Black. But Lorena hustled around and made the Cadets work for everything, and refused to go away. The Leopards fought back within 15-10 when McCray Lewis pocketed a steal and breakaway layup with five seconds left in the first quarter.

Snell said that Lorena’s defense excels at “making any offense stagnant,” and the Cadets’ flow dried up to start the second quarter. The Leopards proved pesky and wormed their way into the passing lanes, holding Connally without a point for nearly six minutes. In the meantime, Lorena outscored the Cadets, 7-0, in that stretch, and took their first lead at 17-15 when Peyton Robertson pump-faked a defender off his feet and banked in a runner.