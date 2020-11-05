Connally, Marlin stars win ‘Built Ford Tough’ honors

Connally senior Kavian Gaither had the kind of game on Friday that was tailor-made for the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week honor.

Fittingly, the award saw it the same way as Gaither earned the designation for Class 4A when it was announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Marlin’s Trajon Butler won the same award for Class 2A.

Gaither finished off Connally’s 46-45 overtime victory over China Spring by recovering his own fumbled shotgun snap, scrambling and finding Cadet teammate Bronsha Miles in the end zone for the game-winning two-point conversion.

That capped a night in which Gaither rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 119 and a score and made 16 tackles with a TFL and a forced fumble on defense.

As for Marlin’s Butler, all he did was set a school record for single-game rushing by piling up 361 yards on just 14 carries, averaging a ridiculous 26 yards per carry. He broke touchdown runs of 89, 56, 20 and 5 yards.

The Built Ford Tough Player of the Week is a statewide award that singles out a player from each class, 2A through 6A, and the private school 11-man ranks each week for recognition of outstanding performances.

Gaither and Butler join Rosebud-Lott’s Jordan Landrum, Dawson’s Da’Mariyea Hamilton, Troy’s Zach Hrbacek and Mart’s Roddrell Freeman as Central Texas Players to receive the honor this season.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.