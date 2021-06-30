Connally promotes Gerik to football coach, athletic director role

The Connally Cadets will have a familiar face leading the football program this fall as former offensive coordinator Terry Gerik has been promoted to head coach and athletic director.
Connally announced the promotion on Twitter late Tuesday evening. Gerik has been the Cadets’ offensive coordinator the last three seasons under former AD and head football coach Shane Anderson.
“Coach Gerik is the right fit for us,” Connally ISD superintendent Wesley Holt said. “He’s been here. He’s been our offensive coordinator. We wanted our kids to have the least amount of change as possible. We think it’s important for our kids to have consistency.”
Anderson took the head football coaching post at Midway earlier this month. At that time, Holt named Gerik the interim athletic director.
Gerik will move into the head coach’s office for the first time after 23 years as an assistant. He has been the offensive coordinator at Mexia and held assistant coaching jobs in his hometown of West and Hillsboro before that.
“I’m excited as you can get,” Gerik said. “I’ve always wanted to be a head coach, but the opportunity just kind of fit perfect at the right time. People here kind of take care of each other. It’s a big family, so it worked out well.”
Gerik was a key part of one of the best runs in Cadets football history. Connally went 26-9 with Anderson as head coach and Gerik as offensive coordinator from 2018-2020.
“We’ve got a good thing going on over here,” Gerik said. “We’ve got a unique situation in the fact that support here is unbelievable from administration to everybody in the community. One of the things (he and Holt) talked about was trying to keep it rolling. I think we’re going to be moving in the right direction.”
While Anderson took four assistant coaches with him to Midway, Gerik said Connally has retained 13 coaches at the middle school and high school level. He said he has hired former Mexia head coach Lamonte Chambers as the Cadets’ new offensive coordinator.
One of Chambers’ first tasks as Connally’s new offensive coordinator will be to usher the program forward following the Kavian Gaither era. Gaither, the 2021 Super Centex Male Athlete of the Year, played an integral role in the Cadets offense as both a quarterback and running back the last two seasons.
“We lost Kavian Gaither. When you lose a young man like that, it always hurts a little bit,” Gerik said. “He’s an unbelievable athlete and an unbelievable person. But we have a young one coming up and he is one heck of an athlete, (junior) Jelani McDonald. Very good young man. I’m looking forward to getting him out on the field.”
Connally returns running back Tre Wisner, who rushed for 900 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. Wisner currently holds college offers from at least 16 schools, including Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor.
The Cadets have produced a wave of Division I signees in the past several seasons including Gaither (Sam Houston), Korie Black (Oklahoma State), Jay’Veon Sunday (Washington) and Trent Pullen (Oklahoma State).
Gerik intends to keep that going.
“We want to promote our kids as much as possible,” he said. “We’re trying everything we can to get our kids out there. I truly believe we’re going to have more offers, we’ve just got to get some film on them and some playing time.”