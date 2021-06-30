Connally promotes Gerik to football coach, athletic director role

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve got a good thing going on over here,” Gerik said. “We’ve got a unique situation in the fact that support here is unbelievable from administration to everybody in the community. One of the things (he and Holt) talked about was trying to keep it rolling. I think we’re going to be moving in the right direction.”

While Anderson took four assistant coaches with him to Midway, Gerik said Connally has retained 13 coaches at the middle school and high school level. He said he has hired former Mexia head coach Lamonte Chambers as the Cadets’ new offensive coordinator.

One of Chambers’ first tasks as Connally’s new offensive coordinator will be to usher the program forward following the Kavian Gaither era. Gaither, the 2021 Super Centex Male Athlete of the Year, played an integral role in the Cadets offense as both a quarterback and running back the last two seasons.

“We lost Kavian Gaither. When you lose a young man like that, it always hurts a little bit,” Gerik said. “He’s an unbelievable athlete and an unbelievable person. But we have a young one coming up and he is one heck of an athlete, (junior) Jelani McDonald. Very good young man. I’m looking forward to getting him out on the field.”