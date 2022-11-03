Connally puts Robinson away quickly, looks ahead to playoffs

The Connally Cadets took a pragmatic approach to their regular season finale when the Robinson Rockets came across town.

Connally showcased its seniors, put the game away quickly and started getting ready for the looming playoffs.

Cadets senior quarterback Jelani McDonald supplied the big plays in the first half as Connally ran away from Robinson on the way to a 58-0 victory Thursday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.

McDonald ran for a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added a 49-yard romp in the second quarter. He mixed in a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jylon Nobles, helping the Cadets put away another district win before halftime.

Connally and Robinson moved their District 11-4A Division II contest to Thursday night to avoid severe weather expected on Friday, mirroring the move by many Central Texas programs.

That will give Connally (8-2, 4-0 in district) an extra day to prepare for the playoffs after the Cadets completed an undefeated run in league play. The 11-4A D-II champs await the fourth-place playoff qualifier from 12-4A D-II in next week’s bi-district round.

Connally coach Terry Gerik said his team will face either Gonzales or Giddings to start the playoffs. He added that he has several stadiums on notice and the Cadets will likely play on Thursday next week.

Robinson, which opened the season with back-to-back wins over University and Caldwell, finishes with a 3-7 mark and 0-4 in district.

Central Texas football fans kept an eye on the Connally-Robinson matchup, figuring it could be the stage for another big night for Cadets standout junior running back Kiefer Sibley. He rushed for 426 yards and seven touchdowns a couple of weeks ago in Connally’s key district win over Salado. Sibley entered the Robinson matchup with 1,733 rushing yards on the season, but didn’t pile on stats against the Rockets.

Instead, the Cadets went for a more diverse approach in their final regular season game. Sibley carried just three times through Connally’s first six possessions.

He still made the highlight reel, though. Sibley found a seam on his third carry and darted 42 yards for a touchdown.

But he was just one of five different Connally players to score touchdowns as the Cadets rolled to a 44-0 lead.

“We wanted to make sure we’re healthy,” Gerik said. “It was good. We’ve got some seniors that got to play and it worked out fine.”

All-purpose playmaker Kobe Black ran 21 yards for a touchdown that put Connally up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Connally senior running back Jesmar Rhodes capped the first half scoring with a two-yard TD dive.

While the Cadets offensive backs were taking turns making big plays, the Connally defense swallowed up the Rockets. Robinson averaged less than three yards per carry in the first half.

At the end of the night, the Cadets defense had posted its first shutout of the campaign.

Rockets’ junior running back Christian Lujan and senior backfield mate Tristyn Blackburn created a little momentum with a series of productive carries into the teeth of the Connally defense late in the first quarter and early in the second. Robinson crossed the Cadets’ 25 on that possession, but the drive stalled at the 23.

Sibley added another breakaway touchdown early in the third quarter. He covered 48 yards for his second touchdown of the contest, putting him right at 100 yards on a handful of totes.

Connally backup quarterback Jarrett Shepherd capped the night with a 21-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

The Cadets seniors took the traditional senior walk from end line to end line after the game. But Connally is looking to keep running into the playoffs.

“We’re playing good but I hope we’re not playing our best,” Gerik said. “Hopefully we’ll peak a little bit later on.”