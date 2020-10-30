Connally rolls the dice for OT win over China Spring, 46-45

Overtime logic says you go for the tie at home and the win on the road.
Connally coach Shane Anderson followed that line and Cadets quarterback Kavian Gaither made it look like a genius move.
Gaither, lined up in the shotgun formation, fumbled the snap, but picked up the bouncing ball in time to scramble to his right away from the China Spring rush. He floated a pass to Bronsha Miles wide open in the end zone.
The two-point conversion connection sent the Cadets sideline and stands into hysterics as it lifted Connally to a 46-45 overtime victory over the Cougars on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
It also capped a thrilling, back-and-forth contest in which brilliant plays from both teams gave fans on both sides plenty to cheer.
Moments before Gaither’s two-point pass, China Spring quarterback Major Bowden ran 19 yards for a touchdown that put the Cougars in front, 45-38, after the first possession of overtime.
But Gaither, who finished with 208 rushing yards on 29 carries, converted a second-and-goal from the 1 with a touchdown dive that set up the game-winning pass.
With the victory, Connally (6-3, 4-1 in district) claimed the second-place playoff berth from District 9-4A Division II. China Spring (7-2, 3-2), ranked No. 7 in 4A D-II, will also go to the postseason as the third seed from the district.
Both teams will have a planned week off next week before the postseason begins.
The Cougars surged ahead 24-7 early in the third quarter when Bowden ran three yards for a touchdown to cap the opening drive of the second half.
Bowden finished with 204 rushing yards and China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah had 184.
But Connally wouldn’t go away.
The Cadets scored three straight touchdowns and took a 28-24 lead when running back Tre Wisner broke loose for a 36-yard touchdown.
Wisner finished with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
The two Central Texas powers combined for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter as they traded the lead.
Connally kicker Ralph Morales nailed a 32-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to send it to overtime.
The China Spring offense chewed up yards and clock in the first half. The Cougars scored on all three of their first-half possessions and used up more than 12 minutes despite having the ball two fewer times than the Cadets.
Bowden sparked China Spring’s first scoring drive by going deep to connect with Jordan Nevarez for 35 yards and convert a third-and-12. That moved the Cougars to the Connally 38 and Bowden and company kept going.
Nevarez ultimately capped the 10-play drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to put China Spring in front, 7-0, with 5:54 remaining in the first quarter.
The two teams traded field goal opportunities, but Connally missed a 38-yard chance. Cougars kicker Karson Coe booted a 31-yard field goal that lifted his team to a 10-0 advantage.
A China Spring special teams hiccup opened the door for a Cadets score.
Connally’s Danny Rubio fell on a muffed punt to set up his team at the Cougars’ 23.
Gaither led the charge from there as he carried on three of four plays to cover the needed yardage. On the scoring play, Gaither faked toward the middle on a designed quarterback run, then he sprinted to his left and coasted into the end zone. Morales’ extra point cut China Spring’s lead to 10-7 with 6:02 remaining in the first half.
The Cougars didn’t allow Connally to take over the momentum, though. China Spring responded with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown march. Abdallah capped it with a nine-yard TD run and the Cougars took a 17-7 advantage to the break.
Bowden and Abdallah combined for 157 rushing yards in the first half, while Gaither led Connally with 71.
