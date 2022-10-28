Connally romps past Madisonville, 61-14, to clinch district crown

MADISONVILLE — Connally caught Madisonville sleepwalking, taking the District 11-4A Division II title with a 61-14 victory.

It took one snap for Connally (7-2, 3-0) to get on the board as Kiefer Sibley broke away for a 70-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs responded right away after Ty Williams picked up first-and-goal on fake handoff, allowing Phillip Green to force his way through for the score.

Jack Johnson brought down a pass by McDonald and trudged past midfield to overcome a false start. After an injury timeout that saw Cadets lineman Raymond Hitt exit the field on his own power, McDonald picked up the first down.

A couple plays later, Connally picked up another procedure flag and was only able to pick up a yard for second-and-14. McDonald picked up a 12-yard run to give the Cadets third-and-two and Sibley tallied his second touchdown of the night on a 32-yard dash on the following play.

The Connally offense wasn’t off the field for long as Kyren Dunn recovered the bounce on the kickoff, and it took one pass to Jylon Nobles for the Cadets to find the end zone again.

Connally forced another turnover as Jamarie Wiggins intercepted Williams three plays into the Mustangs’ following drive. Madisonville (5-4, 2-1) was able to hold the Cadets on third down. Erick Lara’s kick was true for a short field goal.

The Cadets continued to cause chaos for the Mustangs, forcing Green to fumble the ball at the 39, allowing Wiggins to recover. But a fumble on the snap and a grounding call on McDonald pushed Connally back to first-and-32.

A 37-yard run for a score by McDonald was scratched on another flag. A quick pass and a QB keep allowed Connally to start the second quarter on fourth-and-goal and the Cadets decided to kick. Lara once again executed the field goal to give Connally a 20-point lead.

The Mustangs were forced to punt four plays later for the first three-and-out of the game. Connally earned good field position by blocking the punt with a quick swat. McDonald hit Nobles with a 34-yarder to set up first-and-goal, and a couple plays later McDonald rolled in for the score.

Madisonville made a small dent into the score as Williams hit Tristan Whaley with a short pass which the freshman proceeded to carry 68 yards for the touchdown.

Connally faced another first-and-long that McDonald brushed away with a 60-yard sprint. A pair of Sibley runs placed the Cadets on first-and-goal, then McDonald pitched to Sibley a run-pass option that the junior skipped into the corner for a mirror score of 41-14.

The Mustangs were able to keep Connally off the board for the first time with a turnover on downs but the Cadets forced them to punt in the following drive. Then it took one play with eight seconds left in the half for Connally to take a 48-14 lead into the break as McDonald found Black with a 35-yard rocket.

The Cadets opened the second half with a fumble recovery by Wiggins at the Mustang 24. Connally converted on third down thanks to a 15-yard pass from McDonald to Nobles. Then Nobles ran in another score for eight yards to make it 55-14.

A pair of field goals off the foot of Lara put the cherry on top for Connally.