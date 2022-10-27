 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Connally’s Kiefer Sibley up for statewide honor

Connally China Spring (copy)

Connally's Kiefer Sibley runs the sideline to score against China Spring On Sept. 16.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

After his incredible effort in last week’s win over Salado, Connally running back Kiefer Sibley earned some statewide attention.

Sibley is one of the candidates for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. Fans can vote for the honor at TexasFootball.com.

Sibley had one of the area’s all-time great rushing efforts, as he piled up 424 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, including a 98-yarder.

The all-time single-game Central Texas record belongs to China Spring’s Emmanual Abdallah, who went for 545 yards against Liberty Christian in 2019.

