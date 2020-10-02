Connally shows slick wheels in 49-7 blowout of Robinson

Undoubtedly, as they made the short 10-mile drive from Robinson High School to Mac Peoples Stadium, home of the Connally Cadets, the Robinson Rockets passed the traffic sign which read, “Slow Down, Speed Kills.”
After absorbing a 49-7 blowout at the hands of the Cadets Friday night in the District 9-4A Division II opener for both schools, don’t they know it.
Connally (3-2, 1-0) scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage, a 60-yard burst down left sideline from running back Tre Wisner, and the onslaught was on and it never let up. The Cadets led 42-0 at halftime in as impressive of 24 minutes of football this year or any year in Waco-area high school play.
“It was a great night for our kids,” said Connally head coach Shane Anderson. “We got to play a lot of kids, they were focused out there, executed well and were ready to go. We had three good days of practice this week. We’re 1-0 in district and that’s all that matters.”
Robinson (2-4, 0-1) crossed midfield once in the first half, recovered one fumble and had three first downs, but otherwise staggered to the locker room at halftime, checking to see if anyone threw in the towel for a boxing TKO.
“I told the kids at halftime, life is full of adversity and you’re facing it right now,’ said first-year Robinson head coach Robert Rubel. “We’re trying to build something here and every snap is a chance to get better.”
So dominant was the Cadets performance in the first half that after Anderson did a halftime radio interview, he could only look up at his family sitting in the nearby stands and give a Michael Jordan-like shrug as he went to the locker room.
“It was a great game for us,” the coach said.
After Wisner sped down the sideline untouched for the score, with 12 seconds gone in the game, Ralph Morales kicked the first of his seven extra points and the rout was on. The next two plays for Connally were runs of 15 and 11 yards, then two plays later, quarterback Kavian Gaither took the ball up the middle. He broke three tackles, darted, ducked and dashed for a 60-yard scoring run just three minutes into the first half.
Robinson simply didn’t have the speed to stop Connally and didn’t have enough speed to get anything going on its own.
Gaither got loose for a 42-yard run on the Cadets’ next possession only to be caught at the 12-yard-line. Two plays later, Marcus Long scored from two yards out for a 21-0 lead after another Morales kick, still in the first quarter.
A short punt gave Connally another short field and the Cadets went to the air on first down for their first touchdown pass of the night. Bronsha Miles made a nice over the shoulder catch, 29 yards from Gaither, to make it 28-0 Cadets after the first quarter.
An exchange of fumbles, with a recovery by Connally’s Jamarie Wiggins, set up a short field once again for the Cadets. Wiggins scored from 13 yards out for a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Danny Rubio recovered another fumble for Connally, (the Cadets had five fumble recoveries on the night) but it only led to a missed 38-yard field goal by Morales, which bounced off the right goalpost.
After the third fumble recovery of the half, this time by Connally’s David DeLafuente, Germone Powell did the scoring honors for the Cadets, from three yards away, making it 42-0 Connally at halftime.
Gaither took a seat at halftime with Anderson flooding the field with backups in second half. The only score in the third quarter came when running back Cobey Wilson scored his first TD of the year, from one-yard out, making it 49-0 after three quarters of play.
Hard-charging running back Cooper Petty helped Robinson avoid the shutout by fighting his way over the goal line for a two-yard scoring run on the final play of the game.
While Robinson struggled to contain Connally’s team speed, they were not helped when all-everything quarterback Joseph McHenry went down with a leg injury in the second quarter and freshman quarterback Cage McCloud was forced to play the remainder of the game.
“We’re just not sure what his status is until we get him examined on Saturday,” said Rubel of his starter. “If he can’t go, we’ll get the freshman ready to go in the games going forward.”
The Cadets and Rockets are now tied 21-21 in the all-time series between the two longtime McLennan County rivals. Connally also went over .500 winning percentage all-time with the emphatic district-opening rout.
