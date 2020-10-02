Connally shows slick wheels in 49-7 blowout of Robinson

So dominant was the Cadets performance in the first half that after Anderson did a halftime radio interview, he could only look up at his family sitting in the nearby stands and give a Michael Jordan-like shrug as he went to the locker room.

“It was a great game for us,” the coach said.

After Wisner sped down the sideline untouched for the score, with 12 seconds gone in the game, Ralph Morales kicked the first of his seven extra points and the rout was on. The next two plays for Connally were runs of 15 and 11 yards, then two plays later, quarterback Kavian Gaither took the ball up the middle. He broke three tackles, darted, ducked and dashed for a 60-yard scoring run just three minutes into the first half.

Robinson simply didn’t have the speed to stop Connally and didn’t have enough speed to get anything going on its own.

Gaither got loose for a 42-yard run on the Cadets’ next possession only to be caught at the 12-yard-line. Two plays later, Marcus Long scored from two yards out for a 21-0 lead after another Morales kick, still in the first quarter.