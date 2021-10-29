Connally wins a wild one over Gatesville, 47-45, to reach playoffs

Connally had an opportunity to ice the game, but on fourth-and-15, a snap to the punter sailed over his head, and Gatesville was in business at the Cadet 10-yard line with 2:04 left. Five plays later, Brown scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the game to make it 47-45. When the try for two failed, that turned out to be the final score.

In the first half, the two teams battled evenly and traded leads. Connally jumped out first very quickly, taking only three plays to go 60 yards on the game’s opening possession. Sibley raced in from 37 yards out, and the Cadets led 7-0.

Gatesville responded with a more methodical, 12-play drive. Brown called his own number for both a 3-yard touchdown run and the following 2-point conversion, giving the Hornets an 8-7 lead about halfway through the first quarter.

After Gatesville went up 15-14 following Sibley’s second first-half touchdown, an 11-yard run, the Cadets reeled off several big plays to go up by two scores. First, McDonald found Kobe Black for a 25-yard touchdown on a key fourth-and-13. A few minutes later, Wisner turned on the jets and scampered 48 yards for a touchdown.