Connally wins a wild one over Gatesville, 47-45, to reach playoffs

GATESVILLE — Holding on for dear life after building a 25-point lead, the Connally Cadets picked up a playoff-clinching 47-45 win on the road Friday night over Gatesville Friday night.
With 2:33 remaining in the third quarter, Connally led 40-15. From there, Gatesville mounted a furious fourth-quarter rally that fell just short. Gatesville scored on a quarterback keeper by Wesley Brown with 1:06 remaining, but an incomplete pass on the ensuing 2-point try prevented the Hornets (3-6, 1-3) from tying the game.
After recovering two onside kicks earlier in the fourth quarter, their final effort to recover the ball failed, and Connally (4-4, 3-1) was able to run out the clock, breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate a hard-fought district road win.
The Cadets built their big lead with a lethal combination of speed and power. The Cadets had eight plays over 20 yards. In the second half, especially, they used the big play to build their big advantage.
First, Cadet quarterback Jelani McDonald connected with Jy’lon Nobles for 84 yards to open up a 34-15 lead. Later in the third quarter, McDonald found Jack Johnston for 43 yards on a go route. Finally, the winning score turned out to be a 85-yard run by running back Tre Wisner.
The score was 47-32 at that point, but that is when Gatesville started to rally. Brown scored with 3:40 remaining, and Gatesville trailed 47-39.
Connally had an opportunity to ice the game, but on fourth-and-15, a snap to the punter sailed over his head, and Gatesville was in business at the Cadet 10-yard line with 2:04 left. Five plays later, Brown scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the game to make it 47-45. When the try for two failed, that turned out to be the final score.
In the first half, the two teams battled evenly and traded leads. Connally jumped out first very quickly, taking only three plays to go 60 yards on the game’s opening possession. Sibley raced in from 37 yards out, and the Cadets led 7-0.
Gatesville responded with a more methodical, 12-play drive. Brown called his own number for both a 3-yard touchdown run and the following 2-point conversion, giving the Hornets an 8-7 lead about halfway through the first quarter.
After Gatesville went up 15-14 following Sibley’s second first-half touchdown, an 11-yard run, the Cadets reeled off several big plays to go up by two scores. First, McDonald found Kobe Black for a 25-yard touchdown on a key fourth-and-13. A few minutes later, Wisner turned on the jets and scampered 48 yards for a touchdown.