Connally's hustle plays help Cadets scratch past La Vega, 51-48

They could cut all the power to the building, and there would still be electricity whenever Connally’s and La Vega’s basketball teams get together.
On this night, Connally could’ve powered all of North Waco, given the hypercharged energy it supplied.
The No. 16 Cadets made just enough explosive plays to thwart 15th-ranked La Vega, 51-48, in a highly anticipated District 18-4A showdown Monday night at the Cadet Gym. It was a rescheduled game that had been delayed by about three weeks due to earlier COVID-19 issues in the Connally ISD student population.
The difference in this one turned out to be the energetic hustle plays made by the likes of Tre Wisner, Kobe Black and Jelani McDonald.
La Vega (22-4, 4-1) still had a shot to try to tie it at the end of the game, but Randy Woolf Jr.’s deep desperation 3-pointer fell short of the rim, and skidded out of bounds to Connally’s possession with 1.3 seconds showing on the clock. From there, the Cadets were able to inbound the ball and run out the clock on a satisfying round-one win between the familiar rivals.
Connally (23-3, 4-1) moves into a first-place district tie with the Pirates with the win. They’ll both play games again Tuesday – Connally faces China Spring and La Vega takes on Mexia – before reuniting for round two on Friday.
The Cadets managed to eke out the win despite McDonald picking up two fouls in the first 41 seconds of the game and having to take a seat on the bench for much of the first half. In his absence, the quicker-than-a-fit-of-hiccups Wisner came off the bench to push the tempo and make a variety of team-aiding plays both offensively and defensively.
La Vega had to overcome its own spate of foul trouble. Star guard David McKnight came out of the halftime break like a house of fire and helped La Vega trim a nine-point halftime deficit. But in his zeal to make plays, he also picked up two fouls within a 47-second third-quarter span, giving him four for the game.
McDonald scored on a putback early in the fourth quarter to push Connally to a 42-34 lead. But the unflappable Woolf calmly dropped in a 3-pointer on the next trip down for the Pirates.
La Vega kept scratching and got to within 46-44 with 1:05 to go. The Pirates nabbed possession of the ball following a free throw miss from Jemarie Wiggins, but McKnight lost the handle on the ball, igniting a Cadet fast break that resulted in an emphatic (and huge) McDonald dunk on the other end – the only slam of the game.
Wisner paced a balanced distribution of buckets for Connally with 11 points. McDonald returned from his foul-prompted layoff to hit for 10, while Black and Jy’Lon Nobles had eight points apiece.
For La Vega, McKnight put in 16 points, Monta Hilliard took it hard to the hoop on his way to 12, and Woolf had 11.
GIRLS
No. 8 La Vega 62, Connally 28
It wasn’t the most efficient offensive night for the eighth-ranked La Vega Lady Pirates. They missed an array of layups and other bunnies around the basket.
But La Vega’s suffocating defense continues to allow them to breathe easy in District 18-4A competition. The Lady Pirates limited Connally to just 12 second-half points in grabbing another runaway district win.
Like an Olympic sprinter with a 50-yard head start over normal runners, La Vega (26-4, 7-0) has distanced itself from the 18-4A field. This was La Vega’s seventh double-digit win in seven district games, with an average margin of victory of 43 points.
Connally (18-7, 3-3) actually kept things relatively close – by La Vega standards, anyway – through the first two quarters, as the Lady Cadets trailed only 27-16. But the Lady Pirates’ dogged press tends to wear teams down and cook up entire sheet trays of turnovers, and that proved the case again on this night.
Andrea Johnson just makes things happen wherever she is on the court for La Vega, and led her team with 16 points. Connally struggled to defend La Vega without fouling, leading to 34 free throw attempts for the Lady Pirates and 22 makes.