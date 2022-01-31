Connally's hustle plays help Cadets scratch past La Vega, 51-48

The Cadets managed to eke out the win despite McDonald picking up two fouls in the first 41 seconds of the game and having to take a seat on the bench for much of the first half. In his absence, the quicker-than-a-fit-of-hiccups Wisner came off the bench to push the tempo and make a variety of team-aiding plays both offensively and defensively.

La Vega had to overcome its own spate of foul trouble. Star guard David McKnight came out of the halftime break like a house of fire and helped La Vega trim a nine-point halftime deficit. But in his zeal to make plays, he also picked up two fouls within a 47-second third-quarter span, giving him four for the game.

McDonald scored on a putback early in the fourth quarter to push Connally to a 42-34 lead. But the unflappable Woolf calmly dropped in a 3-pointer on the next trip down for the Pirates.

La Vega kept scratching and got to within 46-44 with 1:05 to go. The Pirates nabbed possession of the ball following a free throw miss from Jemarie Wiggins, but McKnight lost the handle on the ball, igniting a Cadet fast break that resulted in an emphatic (and huge) McDonald dunk on the other end – the only slam of the game.