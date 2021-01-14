Connally's lockdown defense helps Cadets lock up district win

In the immediate moments after the game, Connally’s Quinton Snell hadn’t yet made the connection that his team didn’t surrender a point in overtime. But Snell knows good defense when he sees it, and he’d seen it, all right.

Connally clamped down on China Spring in the extra period and threw up a roadblock to the basket. That dogged defense allowed the 22nd-ranked Cadets to outscore the Cougars, 8-0, in overtime on their way to a well-earned 48-40 win in the District 18-4A opener for both teams on Thursday at the China Spring Gym.

The game had been delayed by two days because China Spring (8-8, 0-1) had to spend 10 days in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 case on the team that led to other players sitting out due to contact tracing. But the layoff didn’t diminish the effort of either team, as the game proved hard-fought and tightly contested from the outset.

That included the squads grinding to a 40-all tie after regulation. After trading turnovers with China Spring early in overtime, Connally (14-2, 1-0) settled down thereafter. The Cadets made China Spring work for every shot attempt, and the Cougars simply couldn’t put one through the cylinder. Meanwhile, Connally freshman Kobe Black removed the lid from the Cadets’ basket with a bucket inside at the 1:45 mark, leading to an 8-0 closing run for the win for his team.