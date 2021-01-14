Connally's lockdown defense helps Cadets lock up district win

In the immediate moments after the game, Connally’s Quinton Snell hadn’t yet made the connection that his team didn’t surrender a point in overtime. But Snell knows good defense when he sees it, and he’d seen it, all right.
Connally clamped down on China Spring in the extra period and threw up a roadblock to the basket. That dogged defense allowed the 22nd-ranked Cadets to outscore the Cougars, 8-0, in overtime on their way to a well-earned 48-40 win in the District 18-4A opener for both teams on Thursday at the China Spring Gym.
The game had been delayed by two days because China Spring (8-8, 0-1) had to spend 10 days in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 case on the team that led to other players sitting out due to contact tracing. But the layoff didn’t diminish the effort of either team, as the game proved hard-fought and tightly contested from the outset.
That included the squads grinding to a 40-all tie after regulation. After trading turnovers with China Spring early in overtime, Connally (14-2, 1-0) settled down thereafter. The Cadets made China Spring work for every shot attempt, and the Cougars simply couldn’t put one through the cylinder. Meanwhile, Connally freshman Kobe Black removed the lid from the Cadets’ basket with a bucket inside at the 1:45 mark, leading to an 8-0 closing run for the win for his team.
“I think we just really tried to stay solid defensively,” Connally’s Snell said. “When you’ve got four minutes, you’ve got to try to get you a couple of stops if you can. That played out in our favor in the end, but I think we just kind of locked in on defense a little bit. We were able to get a few stops, and that helped us a bunch.”
The court was bursting with talented players, including a pair of past Super Centex Players of the Year in Cougars senior guard Eli Stephens and Cadets senior guard Tyler Webb, who won that honor two seasons ago as a sophomore at Bosqueville. Both teams also featured Division I football signees — Kavian Gaither (Sam Houston State) for Connally and D’Marion Alexander (Kansas) for China Spring — as well as several other athletic, up-and-coming ballers.
Stephens in particular is an absolute whiz with the ball in his hands, a fact not lost on Connally’s defenders. He came into the night averaging 25.9 points per game, but the Cadets shadowed him with multiple defenders and challenged his shots throughout. Stephens also simply missed some open shots. He still finished with a game-high 17 points, but Snell was pleased with the way his guys played hard and executed the defensive game plan. It's safe to say they made Stephens work.
“Any time you can hold a team with Eli Stephens on it to 40 points, because he can do that by himself,” Snell said. “He’s such a good player. He causes your team defense to really focus in on him, and then what he does well is he doesn’t mind sharing the ball with his guys. They didn’t hit some shots tonight, but I’m just grateful that our kids get to play. We get a chance to showcase what some of our young guys have. … And they’re young, too. Learning on the fly.”
Stephens is smoother than a barbershop shave, and in the first quarter he proved adept at facilitating China Spring’s offense both for himself and for teammates. The Cougars opened up a 12-4 lead after he fed a cutting Alexander for a layup and then later made a hard-charging left take for his own score. But Connally’s young pups responded with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 12 by the end of the quarter, including a well-timed pivot and game-tying dunk in the paint from Webb.
That’s the way it continued to go. One team made its push, the other shoved back. Late in the second quarter, Stephens befuddled a Connally defender with a behind-the-back dribble, navigating his way to the hoop to score while drawing a foul. His subsequent free throw gave China Spring a 23-19 edge, but Connally made it 23-21 by the halftime buzzer after Black tossed in a runner.
But China Spring, a regional semifinalist a year ago, couldn’t ever sustain a rhythm. To wit: Stephens got off shots just before the buzzer at the end of the first and second quarters and at the end of overtime, and the Cougars’ Coltin Locking had a deep fling at the end of the third quarter, but none of those shots found their target.
“You’ve got to play hard to set your floor as a team,” China Spring coach Phil McCaslin said. “We played hard, but we’re still trying to find some things out. Quarantine and some other things, we’re still trying to figure some things out. Coach Snell does such a great job over there. Those kids know their roles and do exactly what they’re supposed to do. They did a great job tonight. They had a great game plan, and they did a fantastic job.”
Connally had a couple of chances to close out the game in regulation. Jamarie Wiggins scored in transition with 1:16 to go to give the Cadets a 40-37 advantage. However, with 45.9 seconds left China Spring’s Tre Hafford delivered his team’s biggest basket to that point when he penetrated down the lane, hung in the air and adjusted his shot over an oncoming Connally defender, and tossed in a short floater while drawing the foul. Hafford’s ensuing free throw tied the game at 40.
Connally held for the final shot, and had a great look, even if it wasn’t the way Snell and his assistants drew it up. Gaither squirted loose toward the hoop on a drive, but he lost the ball in traffic and it flew right to the waiting hands of Jy’Lon Nobles at the hoop. However, Nobles came up short on his shot, and the teams headed to overtime, where Connally’s rugged defense persevered.
Je’lani McDonald, a slick sophomore forward and one of several promising underclassmen for Connally, led his team with 13 points to go along with seven rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot. Webb chipped in nine points, eight boards, two steals and a block.
Talk about transition game — both teams will make a quick turnaround and play again Friday. China Spring will host Madisonville, as the Cougars look to bounce back and even up their district mark at 1-1.
“You’ve got to make plays late to win games,” China Spring’s McCaslin said. “It’s definitely disappointing to start out. But the good thing is we have another one tomorrow night, and get a good chance to get this thing back on the right track.”
Meanwhile, it doesn’t get any easier for Connally, which will host archrival and 19th-ranked La Vega Friday.
“This district, it doesn’t matter who’s in it. You lose a good Lorena team, you lose Gatesville, and you add Madisonville and Mexia, and then you’ve still got the traditional teams of China Spring, Connally, La Vega and Robinson,” Snell said. “You know what I’m saying? It doesn’t get any easier. We have to turn around and flip it and play again tomorrow against a rival in La Vega. They’re really good. A quick turnaround for us, but we’re going to try to have our guys ready and see if we can make another Connally-La Vega thriller.”