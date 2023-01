Connally star Jelani McDonald announced that he will sign with Texas at Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

McDonald is a four-star recruit who is projected to play wide receiver for the Longhorns in the fall.

McDonald played quarterback for the Cadets in 2022 as he passed for 707 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 852 yards and nine scores. He also played defensive back for the Cadets.